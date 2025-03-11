"He's so cooked"— Fans are convinced Jason Isaacs’ character in The White Lotus is doomed to suffer in every episode

The latest season of The White Lotus has been a roller coaster ride of emotions from its very first moments. The show's third season, featuring eight episodes, premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO and will conclude on April 6, 2025. It features a new list of characters who go through a transformative time at the White Lotus in Thailand.

However, the wealthy North Carolina businessman, Timothy Ratliff, is seen having a terrible time since his first day on the trip. He seems to be on the verge of losing his fortune, family, and freedom after his shady business dealings come under the scanner of the FBI. In the most recent episode, he is seen contemplating taking his own life to escape the messy situation.

Fans of the acclaimed series have taken to social media to share their strong reactions to Timothy's storyline, with one fan tweeting:

"he's so cooked."

Other X users also agreed with the sentiment by sharing comments like:

"Love watching the white lotus bec no matter how bad my day is, this guy is more likely having an even worse day than me #TheWhiteLotus," joked one fan.

"This must be so anxiety inducing, nothing he can do to stop it and imminent consequences as soon as he gets home… like… id be plotting my exit from life," wrote one X user.

"It's like any minute he looks like he's about to fall out and drop dead," commented one user.

Jason Isaacs, the actor portraying Timothy in the series, has also amassed a lot of praise for capturing his character's emotional turmoil so convincingly.

"Hes such a good actor i get a lump in my throat every time hes on the screen," remarked one fan.

"He's so good at portraying his emotional collapse," noted one X user.

"Jason Isaacs nailed it! He should at least be nominated for Emmys for giving us 2nd hand anxiety," said another user.

Timothy Ratliff: Everything to know about The White Lotus season 3 character

Timothy Ratliff, his wife Victoria, and their kids—Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan—arrive for their weeklong trip at the White Lotus hotel in the show's opening moments.

Timothy's family vacation starts off on a bad note when he finds out that a reporter from the Wall Street Journal is investigating his business dealings with his old business partner, Kenny Nguyen. After frantically trying to get in touch with Kenny, he discovers that the FBI has raided Kenny's office and will likely come for him next.

His worst fears come true as he learns the next day that the FBI has descended on his office in connection to the money laundering scandal. The escalating situation forces Timothy to switch off his phone and stay disconnected for the rest of the trip. He dozes off for the rest of the day by taking his wife's lorazepam and quickly gets addicted to her sleeping pills to combat his dread of the impending crisis.

On the fourth day, his lawyer, Chuck, advises him to plead guilty to fraud and embezzlement and accept a light prison sentence to deal with the whole debacle. However, Chuck also warns him that the FBI will most likely seize all his assets, including his house, leaving the Ratliffs penniless after they return home.

In episode 4, Timothy is seen at his lowest point as he decides to commit suicide by stealing Gaitok's gun from his cabin.

What is the story of The White Lotus season 3?

Set in Thailand, the third season of The White Lotus focuses on the guests staying at the White Lotus wellness center during their week-long visit, which ends in someone's death.

Timothy gets into an argument with another guest, Rick Hatchett, at the start of the trip, showcasing his short temper. Rick seems preoccupied on the trip, and his younger British girlfriend, Chelsea, does her best to get him out of his funk. In episode 4, he reveals that he came to the wellness center to meet its owner, Jim Hollinger, who was responsible for his father's death.

During her stay, Chelsea becomes friends with Chloe and her older boyfriend, Gary. The two couples often hang out together, against the wishes of the boyfriends.

During one of their double dates, Belinda approaches Gary and asks if they met in Maui while he was dating Tanya McQuoid. In spite of his denial, Belinda later confirms his identity as Greg and discovers that he was married to Tanya when she died under suspicious circumstances in Sicily.

Moreover, Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie are a group of middle-aged friends who are on a fun girls' trip to Thailand to reconnect and rejuvenate. However, it does not take long for cracks to emerge in their friendship as the women take shots at each other behind their backs.

Viewers can stream episodes of The White Lotus on Max.

