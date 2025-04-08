7 best Aimee Lou Wood shows and movies to watch if you loved her in The White Lotus season 3

Aimee Lou Wood is an English actress, whose early professional experience came in stage work in the plays Mary Stuart (2016–2017) and People, Places and Things (2017). She came into prominence featuring in a main role in Sex Education (2019–2023) for Netflix, earning a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Wood has since made appearances in high-rated movies such as The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) and Living (2022), as well as on stage in productions like Uncle Vanya (2020) and Cabaret (2023).

She appeared in the sitcom Daddy Issues in 2024. She also featured in the cast of HBO drama The White Lotus season 3, which premiered in February 2025. She plays Chelsea, a wild Manchester girl who has flown away on holiday with her boyfriend Rick, who is considerably older than her, in this series.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Daddy Issues, and 6 other Aimee Lou Wood shows and movies to watch if you loved her in The White Lotus season 3

1) Sex Education

Sex Education is a British teen comedy-drama television series created by Laurie Nunn. The setting is a fictional town called Moordale and the show depicts the lives of teens and adults as they battle through sex and identity.

It has a star-studded cast comprising Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Aimee Lou Wood, among others.

Aimee Lou Wood portrays Aimee Gibbs, a nice but naive young girl who becomes freer and stronger. Wood infuses Maya with a delicate vulnerability, guiding the character’s growth from humorous beginnings to a subtle yet powerful inner strength.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) ⁠Daddy Issues

Aimee Lou Wood stars as the lead character, Gemma in Daddy Issues (Image via BBC UK)

Daddy Issues is a television series created by Danielle Ward. Aimee Lou Wood stars as the lead character, Gemma, alongside David Morrissey, who plays her father, Malcolm.

It is an odd-couple sitcom centered around an unexpected flat-share between Gemma—a pregnant party girl—and her recently divorced father. After a holiday fling in Portugal results in an unplanned pregnancy, Gemma finds herself with nowhere to turn but back to the one person she had left behind: her dad.

Aimee Lou Wood brings a blend of humor and emotion to her role as Gemma, a daughter working to mend her bond with her father.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

3) Toxic Town

Toxic Town is a British drama miniseries with four episodes that premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025. Written by Jack Thorne, it features Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor, who was influenced by the Corby toxic waste case in real life.

The show revolves around three mothers who are drawn into an altercation with the authorities when poisonous waste from an old steelworks poisons their town and instances of birth defects mysteriously soar.

Against the backdrop of a decade of struggle for justice, the series examines themes of responsibility and solidarity. In confronting a powerful establishment, Toxic Town reveals the horrors of environmental abandonment—and the courage it takes to challenge them.

In the role of Tracey Taylor, Wood anchors the drama with an emotionally charged portrayal of a woman fighting for justice in a poisoned community.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Aimee Lou Wood plays Claire Wain in this biographical comedy-drama (Image via Instagram/@louiswainmovie)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biographical comedy-drama written by Simon Stephenson and directed by Will Sharpe. The film features Benedict Cumberbatch as the eccentric artist Louis Wain, alongside Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones. Aimee Lou Wood portrays Claire Wain, with Cassia McCarthy playing her younger version.

Set in the late 19th century, the film follows artist Louis Wain, whose secret romance with a governess inspires the whimsical cat paintings that bring him fame. As success and personal tragedy intertwine, his legacy lives on through his enduring art.

Aimee Lou Wood plays Claire Wain, bringing a calm presence to the chaos of her brilliant but troubled family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) ⁠Living

Living is a 2022 British period drama film by Oliver Hermanus, based on Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film Ikiru adapted by Kazuo Ishiguro. The film is set in 1953, in post-war London, and stars Bill Nighy as Rodney Williams, a reserved civil servant at a public works office who suffers from a terminal illness.

Looking back on a life of missed opportunities, a chance encounter inspires Williams to cut through red tape and build a children's playground—his quiet yet lasting legacy. Aimee Lou Wood stars as Margaret Harris, a young co-worker who supports him on his emotional journey.

Wood shines as Margaret, bringing youthful optimism to a restrained and emotionally reserved world.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+

6) ⁠Seize Them!

Aimee Lou Wood plays the fallen Queen Dagan (Image via Apple TV+)

Seize Them! is a 2024 British comedy film, directed by Curtis Vowell, written by Andy Riley, and produced by Damian Jones and Matthew James Wilkinson. The movie stars Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood, alongside a supporting cast that includes Jessica Hynes, Nick Frost, Lolly Adefope, James Acaster, and Ben Ashenden.

Set in Dark Ages Britain, the story follows Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood), who is ousted from power after a rebellion involving a powerful explosive. Ousted from her kingdom, she is saved by her loyal servant Shulmay and allies with lowly worker Bobik.

Across the kingdom, the three must deal with changing allegiances, surprising disclosures, and personal accountings. Dagan has to come to terms with the past as she fights for her throne in unexpected situations.

Wood plays the fallen Queen Dagan with a mix of comedy and emotion, giving a fun and unique performance as she stumbles through rebellion and redemption.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

7) Alice & Jack

Alice & Jack is a British romantic drama television series written and produced by Victor Levin. It stars Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough and premiered on February 14, 2024. It has six episodes.

The show follows the evolving relationship between Alice, a serious and reserved woman in finance, and Jack, a shy scientist, over 15 years. After a one-night stand, a strong connection keeps drawing them back to each other.

Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel play Maya and Paul, respectively, friends of the central couple. Wood’s character, Maya offers emotional stability and practical wisdom as Alice and Jack move through the ups and downs of love and desire.

Where to watch: Prime Video, PBS, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus on Hulu, Apple TV+, HBO, and Prime Video.

