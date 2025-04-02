Why you should watch Adolescence? Everything to know about the series before you tune in

The British crime drama series Adolescence premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025. Since its release, the show has been instrumental in bringing major social issues to light. It has been able to raise awareness among the audience, setting the stage for initiating social change.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. The views expressed are personal opinions and may not reflect those of others. Reader discretion is advised.

Netflix's Adolescence follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is taken into custody on suspicion of killing his classmate, Katie Howard. While the show's four episodes identify Jamie as Katie's murderer, they also highlight lesser-discussed issues affecting today's youth.

The show explores the presence of incel culture, bullying, misogynistic behavior, and the influence of online manospheres. It also touches on the disturbing increase in offenses perpetrated by men against women due to these structures.

Ad

Trending

Does Adolescence live up to expectations, or is it just another disappointment?

Ad

For a crime drama television series like Adolescence, too much cannot be expected before its release. Its success depends on the execution in terms of writing, direction, camera work, and performance. On all these fronts, Adolescence performs spectacularly.

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (also an actor in the show) wrote and developed the series, keeping it rooted in reality. Graham even admitted in an interview with Tudum, on March 21, 2025, that the show's narrative was loosely based on the rampant cases of knife crimes committed by young boys around him. This element allowed viewers to connect with the show, hence giving it a deeper impact.

Ad

Philip Barantini, the director of the show, who previously worked on Boiling Point (short film, film, and TV series), ensured that he incorporated Graham's feedback. He also posed some relevant questions throughout the show.

Ad

Rather than concentrating primarily on the issue of who murdered Katie, Adolescence delves deeper into why Jamie committed the crime. It emphasizes the societal structures that propel young men toward violence against women. This approach generates an interesting narrative that differs from the traditional "whodunit" crime mysteries, which typically center on solving the crime and identifying the perpetrator.

In terms of cinematography and camerawork, the series was almost entirely shot in one continuous take, adding authenticity to the characters and turning them into multi-dimensional figures. The show, overall, uses a palette of blue with touches of other monochromatic shades here and there.

Ad

The series also boasts some of the finest performances on television in recent memory. Owen Cooper delivers a standout debut as Jamie Miller, commanding every scene he appears in. Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Jamie's troubled father, does just as great a job as playing his character.

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, Jamie's allocated psychologist in the third episode of the series, is a powerhouse. Her scene with Jamie's scene in the aforementioned episode stands out as one of television's most memorable moments in recent years.

Ad

Is Adolescence a cultural reset or just another flop?

Ad

Adolescence has brought out several social issues, prompting increased monitoring of young people's activities, particularly on social media. It has also sparked discussions on the topics depicted in the show.

In addition to being viewed by billions of viewers on Netflix, the creators of the show have also advocated for its screening in schools and the Parliament to initiate "discussion" and "change," according to a BBC article dated March 18, 2025.

According to a Sky News article dated March 20, 2025, Parliament has also agreed to meet with the creators of the show to discuss "online safety with MPs."

Ad

Thus, the series has not only helped identify structural flaws in society but has also been instrumental in contributing to bringing change.

Did Adolescence live up to the hype or fall flat?

Adolescence is a show driven by the need for change (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Adolescence has garnered significant attention for its departure from traditional crime narratives and its distinct approach to portraying victims and offenders.

Ad

By shifting the focus from the victim to the perpetrator, the series provides deeper insight into Jamie's character, offering a lens through which the audience may grasp the problems of society today. Additionally, it makes Jamie a multidimensional figure with relatable teenage traits, highlighting how individuals who appear to be typical teenagers can engage in criminal behavior.

All four episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback