"Misogynistic tendencies": Stephen Graham speaks out on Incel culture and social media’s impact in Adolescence

Stephen Graham, the co-creator of Netflix's limited series Adolescence, spoke to Sky News on March 14, 2025. During the conversation, he discussed how issues like incel culture impact young people. He spoke about how digital radicalism and social pressures affect teenagers.

He told Sky News the reason behind creating the show, noting that there are "failings within the school system," and how the education system can look at and understand the issues. Graham also went on to speak about his personal reflections on how the increased accessibility to radicalized online spaces led to him creating Adolescence.

“We’re all accountable to an extent. There's failings within the school system, there's situations where the education system can look at this, look at what's happened with that kind of rise in these misogynistic tendencies,” Graham said.

The four-part limited series, Adolescence, was released on the platform on March 13, 2025. It explores the results of a young child being accused of murder in real time. The show also looks at how the rise of misogynistic views is shaping the younger generations' mindset.

Stephen Graham harnesses Adolescence to confront the dangerous rise of incel ideology

Stephen Graham's Adolescence makes a statement on the emergence of incel culture. Rooted in misogyny and a distorted perspective of male superiority, this subculture has become popular recently, particularly among young men.

In his interview with Sky News, Graham spoke about how young men often engage in violent acts towards women and how they are driven by radicalized views they encounter online. The series offers an honest, unflinching look at how social media has become a breeding ground for these ideologies.

As Graham explains, the culture of incels, which started as an online community of individuals unable to form romantic relationships, has morphed into something increasingly dangerous. He added that the subculture is something that the society, parents, and the government can look at while trying to find a solution. Adolescence highlighted how the issues surrounding incel culture are not isolated but rather a societal problem requiring collective action.

The series shows how these radicalized ideas make their way in the lives of young people, transforming apparently benign interactions into havens for hate and aggression.

Ashley Walters leads Adolescence in exposing misogyny, the manosphere, and influencers like Andrew Tate

Apart from Adolescence co-creator Stephen Graham, one of the show's lead actors, Ashley Walters also discussed how influencers like Andrew Tate impact young men. He spoke about his own initial disbelief regarding the rise of misogynistic figures like Tate.

He said that while he "had seen bits of Andrew Tate stuff popping up online," he didn't delve into it. However, he added that after he was a part of the show, he had a deeper understanding of the influence that such figures have over impressionable youth.

Walters spoke about how he was worried that the that rapid exposure to people like Tate led many teens to embrace ideologies that promote emotional suppression and violence against women.

The show unpacks these themes by exploring the widespread influence of the so-called "manosphere," a subculture where such beliefs are amplified and normalized.

The series shows how easily young boys can be manipulated into toxic masculinity by influencers like Tate. It also encourages open discussions about vulnerability and emotional expression, which masculinity narratives often overlook.

Everything to know about Adolescence

The Netflix crime drama series is set against the backdrop of the Miller family's turmoil after 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murder. The story centers on Jamie's arrest and the probe into the death of a classmate. It looks at ideas of family, justice, and the sinister effects of social media and internet communities.

Directed by Philip Barantini, the show uses a creative filming technique whereby every episode is shot in a continuous, unbroken take. Stephen Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller, while Owen Cooper plays Jamie. Key cast members also include Faye Marsay, Erin Doherty, and Ashley Walters.

Filmed in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, the series captures the raw emotions and challenges faced by the family. Although the particular events in the show are fictional, it finds inspiration in actual cases of young men being swayed by extreme ideas.

Adolescence is currently available to stream on Netflix.

