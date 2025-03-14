Netflix’s Adolescence soundtrack: Every song in the series

Adolescence, a miniseries about a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a girl schoolmate, debuted all four episodes on Netflix on Thursday, March 13, 2025. This limited series is directed by Philip Barantini.

It stars Owen Cooper in his breakout role as the 13-year-old murder suspect Jamie Miller. Moreover, Stephen Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie, who brings to life the emotional rollercoaster of a parent after his work nightmare comes to life. Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Faye Marsay round up the cast list.

Accompanying strong performances from its cast members, here are the memorable tracks that convey the emotions and tension throughout the one-shot crime drama. There are 16 songs in the soundtrack from composers Aaron May and David Ridley, which has a 25-minute and 18-second runtime. But besides the original compositions, the series also features a couple of credited tracks.

Every song in Netflix's Adolescence

Composer duo Aaron May and David Ridley have worked together to compose the score for Netflix's newest psychological miniseries Adolescence, which makes up the majority of songs used in the series.

Here's every song May and Ridley composed for the show:

Adolescence

Jamie In the Van

Do You Believe Me?

Playground Fight

Walk back to Class

Father thanks Son

Chasing Ryan

Bascombe Reflects

Cup of Tea

Alone

Eddie's Shed

Wainwright's

Come Here You Little

Eddie Breaks

Back Home

Fragile (Sting Cover)

The Adolescence soundtrack isn't the first time May and Ridley have teamed up with director Philip Barantini. They are frequent collaborators and have worked on various projects before, including Accused, Arsène Wenger: Invincible, Villain, and the four-time BAFTA-nominated Boiling Point. The composer duo also worked on the short film Kin, Malpractice, and the four seasons of When The World Watched.

Other songs in the series

The show doesn't feature a lot of music, but there are some notable music drops, especially in the final episode. Take on Me from the 1980s can be heard during the car ride scene. It is a chart-topping song by Norwegian synth-pop band A-ha that reached the milestone of being the first song in that decade to reach two billion views on YouTube in 2024.

Aurora's Through the Eyes of a Child, the seventh track from her album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, can also be heard in the closing sequence of Adolescence's fourth episode.

What is Adolescence all about?

According to Netflix, Adolescence is a four-part limited series that has been filmed in Pontefract, a town in the City of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, England, and has been shot in "one unflinching and continuous shot." The story revolves around Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old arrested for the murder of a teenage girl schoolmate. The series tells the story of how his arrest turned his life upside down, as well as his parents' lives and the entire neighborhood.

There are only four episodes in the series, which all released on March 13, 2025. Over those four episodes, Jamie and the entire Miller family is put through the wringer of him denying the murder until he's shown a video of him killing his schoolmate. But, the question remains about his true motives for the murder.

Created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, the story is not based on a real person or incident, but it is inspired by what Graham heard from the news—about young boys involved in knife crimes.

All four episodes of Adolescence are now streaming on Netflix.

