Adolescence season 1: Full list of cast explored

The crime drama series Adolescence premiered on Netflix on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham developed and wrote the plot of the limited series, which follows a 13-year-old boy accused of killing a young woman. The series is particularly centered on the ordeal of the parents of the young boy after the authorities have reprimanded him.
Adolescence features Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, the main suspect in the murder case. Stephen Graham is featured as Eddie Miller, Jamie's father, and Christine Tremarco is featured as Manda Miller, Jamie's mother.
Other characters in the show are played by actors Erin Doherty, who is featured as Briony Ariston, and Ashley Walters, who is featured as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe. Other actors also play important roles in the show's storyline, which will be discussed in the following paragraphs.
The primary cast of Adolescence
1) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller
Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller in Adolescence, the prime suspect in the killing of Katie Leonard. He is the son of Eddie Miller and Manda Miller.
Owen Cooper is relatively new to the industry and, hence, does not have a lot of credits under his name. Adolescence is perhaps one of the first projects he has been a part of. According to IMDb, Owen will be a part of the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie, scheduled for release in 2026.
2) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller
Stephen Graham plays Eddie Miller, Jamie's father. The trailer for the show suggests that Eddie is very disappointed with the state of affairs surrounding his son. He is worried about what will happen to him. He is also shown actively participating in his son's investigation process, which could prove or disprove his innocence.
Stephen Graham is a well-known British actor who is best known for being part of projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Peaky Blinders (2022), and Boiling Point (2023).
3) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller
Christine Tremarco plays Manda Miller, Jamie's mother and Eddie's wife in Adolescence. In the show's trailer, Manda is depicted as a mother who deeply grieves over the circumstances her family is experiencing. She is depicted as sharing this grief with her husband and Jamie's father, Eddie.
Like Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco is also a well-known British actor, having been part of projects such as Under the Skin (1997), Coronation Street (1998), and Ingenious (2009).
4) Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe
Ashley Walters plays Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe in Adolescence. He is an authority figure looking into Jamie's case. He tries to unearth all the clues about the case and find the truth.
Some acting projects for which Ashley Walters is best known include Goal! (2005), Small Island (2009), and Dr Who (2013).
5) Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston
Erin Doherty plays Briony Ariston in Adolescence. She is the clinical psychologist tasked with looking into Jamie's case, as the trailer for the limited series suggests. Her task involves conversing with Jamie to understand his psychology and help guide the case's route.
Erin Doherty is best known for being part of projects like The Crown (2019-2020), Chloe (2022), and Reawakening (2024).
Additional cast of the show
The show's ancillary cast comprises the following:
- Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank
- Austin Haynes as Fredo
- Amelie Pease as Lisa Miller
- Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow
- Jo Hartley as Mrs. Fenumore
- Faye McKeever as Erica
- Jon Furlong as Derek
- Noah Mason as Backpack Kid
- Connor Calland as PC Jenkins
- Claudius Peters as Frank
- Elodie Grace Walker as Georgie
- Samuel W Hodgson as Customer
- Mark Wilkinson as Neighbour
All episodes of Adolescence are currently streaming on Netflix.