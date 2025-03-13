Adolescence season 1: Full list of cast explored

The crime drama series Adolescence premiered on Netflix on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham developed and wrote the plot of the limited series, which follows a 13-year-old boy accused of killing a young woman. The series is particularly centered on the ordeal of the parents of the young boy after the authorities have reprimanded him.

Ad

Adolescence features Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, the main suspect in the murder case. Stephen Graham is featured as Eddie Miller, Jamie's father, and Christine Tremarco is featured as Manda Miller, Jamie's mother.

Other characters in the show are played by actors Erin Doherty, who is featured as Briony Ariston, and Ashley Walters, who is featured as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe. Other actors also play important roles in the show's storyline, which will be discussed in the following paragraphs.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

The primary cast of Adolescence

1) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper is Jamie Miller (Image via Getty)

Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller in Adolescence, the prime suspect in the killing of Katie Leonard. He is the son of Eddie Miller and Manda Miller.

Ad

Owen Cooper is relatively new to the industry and, hence, does not have a lot of credits under his name. Adolescence is perhaps one of the first projects he has been a part of. According to IMDb, Owen will be a part of the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie, scheduled for release in 2026.

2) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

Stephen Graham is Eddie Miller (Image via Getty)

Stephen Graham plays Eddie Miller, Jamie's father. The trailer for the show suggests that Eddie is very disappointed with the state of affairs surrounding his son. He is worried about what will happen to him. He is also shown actively participating in his son's investigation process, which could prove or disprove his innocence.

Ad

Stephen Graham is a well-known British actor who is best known for being part of projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Peaky Blinders (2022), and Boiling Point (2023).

3) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller

Christine Tremarco (left) is Manda Miller (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Christine Tremarco plays Manda Miller, Jamie's mother and Eddie's wife in Adolescence. In the show's trailer, Manda is depicted as a mother who deeply grieves over the circumstances her family is experiencing. She is depicted as sharing this grief with her husband and Jamie's father, Eddie.

Ad

Like Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco is also a well-known British actor, having been part of projects such as Under the Skin (1997), Coronation Street (1998), and Ingenious (2009).

4) Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe

Ashley Walters is Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Image via Getty)

Ashley Walters plays Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe in Adolescence. He is an authority figure looking into Jamie's case. He tries to unearth all the clues about the case and find the truth.

Ad

Some acting projects for which Ashley Walters is best known include Goal! (2005), Small Island (2009), and Dr Who (2013).

5) Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston (Image via Getty)

Erin Doherty plays Briony Ariston in Adolescence. She is the clinical psychologist tasked with looking into Jamie's case, as the trailer for the limited series suggests. Her task involves conversing with Jamie to understand his psychology and help guide the case's route.

Ad

Erin Doherty is best known for being part of projects like The Crown (2019-2020), Chloe (2022), and Reawakening (2024).

Additional cast of the show

The show's ancillary cast comprises the following:

Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank

Austin Haynes as Fredo

Amelie Pease as Lisa Miller

Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow

Jo Hartley as Mrs. Fenumore

Faye McKeever as Erica

Jon Furlong as Derek

Noah Mason as Backpack Kid

Connor Calland as PC Jenkins

Claudius Peters as Frank

Elodie Grace Walker as Georgie

Samuel W Hodgson as Customer

Mark Wilkinson as Neighbour

Ad

All episodes of Adolescence are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback