How was Adolescence filmed? The high-stakes challenge of a one-take thriller

Adolescence is a new crime drama that was released on March 13, 2025, and is available for streaming on Netflix. The series explores the emotional fallout of a teenage stabbing.

Viewers follow 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of the murder of a classmate. The show reveals how the tragedy affects his family, friends, and the investigating police personnel.

The most striking feature of Adolescence is its filming style. Director Philip Barantini decided to film the whole series in one continuous shot free of cuts or editing. This approach lets viewers enter the real-time drama, enhancing the emotions and giving every moment a raw feel. It was challenging to organize and practice every camera movement to guarantee a seamless filming flow.

Adolescence's production called for weeks of rehearsals and technical planning to properly apply the one-take approach. Closely collaborating with the cast and crew, Barantini and his staff ensured that every element was flawless. The outcome is a strong, creative series stretching the bounds of what television narrative can produce.

Adolescence was filmed in a single continuous shot

Adolescence sets itself apart by being filmed in one continuous shot, a challenging feat that was carefully planned and executed. Renowned Boiling Point writer-director Philip Barantini applied this method to generate real-time urgency and immersion.

Following the action closely as if the viewer is physically present in the developing events, the camera moves from one scene to another without pauses or edits in every one of the four episodes.

This one-take approach was not a simple decision. Barantini explained in an interview with The Independent,

"It was quite difficult, but it was fun as well... it was meticulously planned."

One week was set aside, one for the cast and another for the technical crew; weeks of rehearsals guaranteed perfect movements. To provide a seamless experience, the technical crew worked on camera placement, sound coordination, and making sure the camera's motions matched the actor performances.

The camera followed the actors through various locations, including real places and purpose-built sets, like the police station and DIY store. Cinematographer Matt Lewis meticulously mapped out each shot and it was even mounted on drones to capture wide-angle shots. Barantini likened the process to a "dance," where everyone was aware of their roles and movements, contributing to the flow of the scene.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Barantini discussed the challenges of this approach.

"It’s technically challenging, but a huge collaboration," he said.

The show also employed a relay-style handoff of the camera, passed between operators and clipped onto drones, making the physical demands of the shoot extraordinary. The camera's movements, choreographed to perfection, made the audience feel as though they were walking in the characters' shoes, experiencing every moment with them.

Despite the meticulous planning, there were minor mishaps, as Barantini recalled,

"One time the camera was knocked on the door, so the lens shook a little bit."

However, these imperfections only added to the raw, unfiltered nature of the show, as viewers could see that every action had real consequences, with no room for error.

More about Adolescence

Adolescence is a four-part drama co-created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, with Graham also starring as Eddie Miller, the father of Jamie Miller.

Emphasizing the complexity of teenage violence and the pressures young people experience in today's society, the show investigates the psychological and emotional fallout from a violent crime. It chronicles Jamie's arrest for the murder of a 13-year-old girl, a crime that shakes his family, the police, and the community.

The story focuses on both the crime and its victims. Ashley Walters plays Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, while Erin Doherty plays clinical psychologist Briony Ariston, who helps Jamie find the truth. Delving deep into the characters' lives, the series explores male rage and what drives young men to violence.

The series was inspired by real-life teenage boys who committed knife crimes. Graham, moved by such crimes, wanted to authentically investigate the causes of such violence.

Adolescence is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

