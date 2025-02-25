The troubling true story behind Netflix's Toxic Town, explained

Netflix’s Toxic Town, set to premiere on February 27, 2025, is based on the Corby toxic waste case, one of the UK’s most serious environmental scandals.

Between 1984 and 1999, Corby Borough Council undertook a major land reclamation project to redevelop the former Stewarts & Lloyds steelworks site. However, poor handling of toxic waste led to widespread contamination. Residents were exposed to harmful airborne pollutants due to unsafe disposal practices, as reported in Crime & Investigation.

A decade-long legal battle ensued, culminating in a 2009 High Court ruling that found Corby Borough Council liable for negligence and public nuisance. Toxic Town dramatizes this case, shedding light on its far-reaching consequences.

Toxic Town highlights the Corby toxic waste case and the fight for justice

Netflix's Toxic Town is based on the true events of the Corby toxic waste case, an environmental disaster that led to one of the most significant legal battles against a local authority in the UK.

The case began in the 1980s when Corby Borough Council attempted to clean up a 680-acre former steelworks site. However, the poorly managed reclamation process caused the release of toxic dust into the air, affecting pregnant women and leading to an increased number of birth defects among newborns, as per Crime & Investigation.

Between 1984 and 1999, the council undertook demolition and excavation work at the old Stewarts & Lloyds site. Open-top lorries carried hazardous materials through Corby without proper safety measures, allowing toxic dust to spread into residential areas. Families reported a thick orange dust settling over their homes, playgrounds, and workplaces, as reported by The Scottish Sun on February 18, 2025.

A pattern emerged between 1989 and 1998, when 19 children were born with upper limb deformities, significantly higher than the expected occurrence for a town of Corby’s size. Concerned mothers began to suspect a link between their exposure to the dust and their children’s conditions.

In 1999, investigative journalist Graham Hind published an article in The Sunday Times highlighting the unusually high rate of birth defects and raising questions about the environmental impact of the reclamation.

A group of affected families, led by mothers such as Susan McIntyre, Tracey Taylor, and Maggie Mahon, sought legal action against Corby Borough Council. They were represented by solicitor Des Collins, who gathered evidence to prove that airborne toxic waste had caused fetal damage. In a landmark 2009 ruling, the High Court ruled that Corby Borough Council was liable for negligence and public.

Toby Eden as Connor and Jodie Whittaker as Susan in Toxic Town (Image via Netflix)

Justice Akenhead determined that there was a "statistically significant" cluster of birth defects between 1989 and 1999, confirming the link between the council’s mismanagement of toxic waste and the children’s conditions, as per The Guardian, April 16, 2010.

Despite the ruling, Corby Borough Council initially refused to accept responsibility. However, after lengthy negotiations, the council reached an out-of-court settlement in 2010. The families of 19 children received compensation, though the council maintained its stance of not admitting liability. As reported by The Guardian on April 16, 2010, Corby’s chief executive, Chris Mallender, stated:

"The council recognises that it made mistakes in its clean-up of the former British Steel site years ago and extends its deepest sympathy to the children and their families."

Toxic Town dramatizes this legal battle, highlighting how a small group of determined parents took on local authorities and forced accountability. The miniseries emphasizes the community’s resilience and the mothers’ relentless pursuit of justice, showcasing the power of collective action against institutional negligence.

The Corby case is now considered a pivotal moment in environmental law, proving for the first time in history the link between airborne industrial pollutants and congenital disabilities, as per Crime & Investigation.

Toxic Town will be released on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

