Netflix's My Family: Full list of cast in the Italian drama

For fans of family drama series like This is Us, Netflix's new series My Family (Original title: Storia della mia famiglia) is a good watch. It is a comedy-drama show that sees the ill protagonist Fausto prepare his extended family to care for his two kids after his death.

Created by Filippo Gravino, this show has the same time-jumping elements as This is Us and A Million Little Things. The story shifts between 2024, when Fausto is trying to mend his family's differences, and the past when he fell in love with an Englishwoman named Sarah and started a family - only for it to fall apart later.

While Eduardo Scarpetta stars as the series' protagonist Fausto, Gaia Weiss plays the role of Fausto's ex-partner, Sarah.

List of cast and characters in My Family

1) Eduardo Scarpetta as Fausto

A still from My Family (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Eduardo Scarpetta plays the role of Fausto, a single father to two sons, Libero and Ercole. Fausto is ill and does not have a lot of time left. He gathers his family and urges them to resolve their differences so that they can raise his two children.

Scarpetta is from the well-known Scarpetta-de Fillipo family of actors, playwrights, and theater directors. In 2022, he won the David di Donatello Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing the role of his great-grandfather Vincenzo Scarpetta in the Italian-Spanish biographical drama, The King of Laughter.

2) Cristiana Dell'Anna as Maria

A still from My Family (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Cristiana Dell'Anna plays the role of Maria, Fausto's childhood friend. She has been by his side ever since he fell sick and takes care of his two boys like a caring aunt would. She also tries to get Fausto's friend Demetrio to see him one last time.

Dell'Anna is an Italian actress who appeared in stage plays, TV series, and movies alike. She was Scarpetta's co-star in The King of Laughter and was nominated for the David di Donatello Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2024, she appeared as Mother Cabrini in the American autobiographical film Cabrini.

3) Vanessa Scalera as Lucia

A still from My Family (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Vanessa Scalera plays the role of Lucia, Fausto's mother. Just like all others, she too is expected to take care of Fausto's children once her son passes away.

Scalera made her film debut in 2001 and has since appeared in several movies and TV shows like This Is Not Hollywood and Diamanti. For her performance in the 2021 film A Girl Returned, she received a David di Donatello nomination for Best Supporting Actress as well as a Globo d'oro nomination for Best Actress.

4) Gaia Weiss as Sarah

Gaia Weiss plays the role of Sarah, Fausto's ex-partner. Fausto and Sarah had a whirlwind romance and started a family. Unfortunately, the family fell apart, which left Fausto as a single father of two sons.

Weiss is a French actress who made her film debut with her role as Mary Fleming in the drama, Mary Queen of Scots. She has appeared in several TV series such as The Gentlemen and Marie Antoinette.

Other actors who appear in My Family

The show has six episodes that show the family navigating through their grief of losing Fausto and fitting into their new roles as the caretakers of his children. The series features several themes such as family dynamics, resilience, love, and coping with loss.

Besides the aforementioned actors, several other actors appear in the show. This includes:

Massimiliano Caiazzo as Valerio

Antonio Gargiulo as Demetrio

Filippo Gili as Sergio

Jua Leo Migliore as Libero

Tommaso Guidi as Ercole

Aurora Giovinazzo as Valeria

My Family is available for streaming on Netflix.

