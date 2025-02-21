5 movies to watch if you liked The Lovely Bones

The Lovely Bones is based on Alice Sebold's novel of the same name. Directed by Peter Jackson, it follows the story of a girl who was murdered and watches over her grieving family from heaven. Saoirse Ronan stars as Susie Salmon, the girl killed by her neighbor. She faces the dilemma of whether to take revenge on her killers or let her family heal.

Released in 2009, this supernatural drama film is known for its visual effects. The movie deals with the emotional weight of grief and longing after losing a loved one.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching The Lovely Bones should check out these five movies with similar themes of grief.

The Sixth Sense, The Others, and three other titles like The Lovely Bones that are based on grief and mystery

1) The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense leans into psychological horror with its twisted ending (Image via Hollywood Pictures)

The Sixth Sense is a psychological thriller movie with a twist at the end. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense stars Bruce Willis as a child psychologist whose patient Cole claims he can see and talk to the dead.

Like The Lovely Bones, this film follows the lead character connected to the supernatural in mysterious ways. Susie Salmon in The Lovely Bones is trapped in the afterlife after her murder, while Cole Sear (played by Haley Joel Osment) in The Sixth Sense can talk to paranormal beings.

Where to watch - The Sixth Sense can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV.

2) The Others (2001)

A gothic horror-thriller starring Nicole Kidman (Image via Sogecine)

The Others follows a mother, played by Nicole Kidman, who lives with her children in a large and old dark house. Her kids believe the place to be haunted. While waiting to find out about her missing husband, she protects her children from a rare photosensitivity disease due to which they are harmed by the sun. The film is written and directed by Alejandro Amenábar.

Both movies tend to explore the subject of the afterlife and the loss of loved ones. While The Others delves more into psychological horror with a shocking twist, The Lovely Bones is more about the transition between life and death, giving dreamlike visuals to the audience.

Where to watch - The Others can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

3) A Ghost Story (2017)

Similarly like The Lovely Bones, this movie explores the concept of afterlife and the presence of lost souls in the real world. A Ghost Story is a supernatural drama film written and directed by David Lowery and stars Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, and Will Oldham.

It follows a man who after dying becomes a ghost in the house he was living in. He tries to connect with her wife whom he loves.

This film, like The Lovely Bones, creates visually surreal scenes for a haunting experience.

Where to watch - A Ghost Story is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Invisible (2007)

A supernatural thriller about a teenager (Image via Hollywood Pictures)

Much like The Lovely Bones, this movie explores topics of unresolved trauma and the lead character caught between worlds. The movie also follows a similar storyline as the character Nick, played by Justin Chatwin, is brutally attacked and left in a ghost-like state, trying to solve his own disappearance.

Both films blend otherworldly elements and the struggle for justice and closure. Directed by David S. Goyer, it was released in 2007, The Invisible is a thriller, and has a star-studded cast with Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva, Chris Marquette, Marcia Gay Harden, and Callum Keith Rennie.

The Invisible is based on the novel by Mats Wahl of the same name. This movie was the last one produced by Hollywood Pictures before the company closed in 2007.

Where to watch - The Invisible can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Now And Then (1995)

A coming-of-age drama about four childhood friends (Image via Moving Pictures)

Now and Then is a comedy-drama film, which follows four friends with a strong bond as they reflect on their childhood. It is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by I. Marlene King. Its plot is about how these four friends recall an old summer spent together when they were adolescents.

Like The Lovely Bones, this movie narrates a story about childhood and the impact of loss. The Lovely Bones portrays Susie Salmon’s life before her tragic death and how her absence affects those she left behind. Both films capture the innocence of childhood alongside more darker themes.

Where to watch - Now and Then can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

These movies about grief and loss can be watched by fans who like the narrative of The Lovely Bones.

