What time will The Studio episode 4 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Following last week's episode, fans will surely be anticipating the upcoming The Studio episode 4. Set amidst the backdrop of the Hollywood machine, the show delves into the inner workings of the movie industry while also telling a satirical tale that is a critique of the business in today's day. It's also created by the duo of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
So, for those excited to tune in for The Studio episode 4, can do so when the episode premieres on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The episode will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. The upcoming outing of the show is also titled The Missing Reel.
Release timing for The Studio episode 4 explored
As previously mentioned, The Studio episode 4 will premiere on Apple TV+ at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.
The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:
Where to watch The Studio episode 4?
Fans can tune in for The Studio episode 4 when it exclusively premieres on Apple TV+ on April 9, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service.
For those who already have a subscription to the service, the show will be available at no further cost to them.
Is there a preview for The Studio episode 4?
A preview for The Studio episode 4 hasn't been released by Apple TV+ yet, however, fans can expect a preview to drop closer to the release of the episode. As of now, further details on the episode aren't available.
However, Apple TV+ has uploaded a synopsis for the upcoming episode of the series on their website:
"A reel of film goes missing, sending Matt and Sal on a race against the clock to find it."
Recap of The Studio episode 3
Ron Howard decides to preview his new film Alphabet City to the team, and while the consensus is great, many agree that the film's final scene at the motel should be cut. While Matt decides to give the note to Howard, he remembers a traumatic experience from early in his career where he gave Howard a note and then was mocked by the director for doing so.
He further grew reluctant after learning that the final sequence at the motel was a tribute to Howard's late cousin and this further complicates things. The team then decides to not give Howard the note, but Maya then informs them that keeping the movie at the length it is at right now will lead to it receiving lesser screens and potentially costing the studio a lot as well.
During the marketing meeting, Maya tells Howard that Matt has some notes to give and then Howard again mocks him. This results in Matt lashing out at Howard and then telling him just how boring the ending to his film is and that his cousin deserves better and this leads to a fight.
At the end of the episode, Howard apologizes to Matt and agrees to take out the sequence, but also threatens to destroy him if he ever crossed him again.