What are UFOs? on PBS: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The PBS science series NOVA will air its newest episode, What are UFOs?, on January 22, 2025, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. This will be the third episode in NOVA's 52nd season. The series, known for its in-depth exploration of scientific topics, will delve into the mystery surrounding Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in this episode.

What are UFOs? produced, directed, and written by Terri Randall, takes a deep dive into the evolving conversation around the topic of UFOs, including recent sightings and scientific investigations thereof. It details possible explanations to be given for them, from natural occurrences and advanced technology to the possibly extraterrestrial.

The program also looks into the role that government agencies have played, which includes NASA, in the study of UFOs and unveiling the truth concerning these mysterious sights.

NOVA is GBH Boston's long-running science documentary series that tries to make complex scientific concepts accessible to a wide audience. Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt serve as the executive producers for NOVA. Jedd Ehrmann is the co-producer and editor.

The episode What are UFOs? will also be available to stream on PBS platforms following its premiere broadcast.

What are UFOs?: Release date and where to watch explored

The episode What are UFOs? is scheduled to release on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will premiere on PBS and will also be available for streaming on the official NOVA website and the PBS app.

Here's a table for the release timing of What are UFOs? in major time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 PM (January 22, 2025) Central Time (CT) 8:00 PM (January 22, 2025) Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 PM (January 22, 2025) Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 PM (January 22, 2025) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:00 AM (January 23, 2025) Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 AM (January 23, 2025) Australian Eastern Time (AET) 1:00 PM (January 23, 2025)

The NOVA episode What Are UFOs? is accessible through several platforms, each with its own availability and pricing structures:

PBS Platforms:

PBS Website and App: A variety of videos on the PBS website and app are accessible without requiring a fee or a PBS account. Viewers can enjoy episodes of popular programs like NOVA on the PBS website and app without needing to pay.

PBS Passport: This is a membership benefit available to current supporters of local PBS stations who qualify for their station's benefit. Each station can set its donation requirement for its members to qualify for PBS Passport. The majority of PBS stations provide PBS Passport to donors contributing a minimum of $5 monthly or $60 annually, though this amount may vary by station.

Amazon Prime Video Channels:

PBS Documentaries Channel: Available as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 per month, this channel includes a range of PBS documentaries, including NOVA episodes.

PBS Masterpiece Channel: Focused on drama series, this channel is available for $5.99 per month on Amazon Prime Video. While it primarily features dramatic content, some documentaries may be included.

Live TV Streaming Services:

YouTube TV: Offers live streaming of PBS in select markets. The subscription fee is $73 per month.

DIRECTV STREAM: Provides access to PBS in various regions. The subscription starts at $86.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV: Includes PBS in its channel lineup in certain areas. The subscription fee is $82.99 per month.

International Availability:

PBS content is primarily accessible within the United States and its territories. Due to geo-restrictions, streaming PBS content outside the U.S. is limited. While over-the-air broadcasts may reach beyond U.S. borders, online video is subject to geo-filtering, restricting access to PBS content internationally.

Availability and pricing are subject to change and may vary based on different locations and the specific platform. It's advisable to check the current offerings of each service for the most accurate information.

What Are UFOs? : What to expect

The military has been investigating UFO sightings for decades. In 1969, the Air Force concluded Project Blue Book, which examined over 12,000 UFO reports, leaving 701 cases unresolved. Despite this, the scientific community largely avoided the subject due to the stigma and the inability to explain much of the data. To reduce this stigma, NASA now uses the term UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

The NOVA episode What are UFOs? highlights accounts from Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot who witnessed the “Gimbal” UAP off the USS Theodore Roosevelt in 2015. It also features Alex Dietrich, who, during training in 2004, observed the USS Nimitz-Tic-Tac encounter. These incidents gained public attention in 2017 when videos were released by The New York Times, sparking calls for transparency.

The episode also examines scientific perspectives, with experts like Shelley Wright, Matt Mountain, Joshua Semeter, and Sean Kirkpatrick analyzing phenomena such as infrared light. It revisits historical events like Roswell in 1947 and Area 51’s secrecy, explaining how classified military programs fueled conspiracy theories.

Contributions from experts like Alejandro Rojas, Jacob Haqq-Misra, and Mick West add further context, exploring scientific and practical explanations for the enduring mystery of UFOs.

More about What Are UFOs?

The official summary of the episode on PBS reads:

"For decades UFOs have captivated the public, even as many scientists saw them as too taboo to investigate. Now, after highly publicized sightings of unidentified objects by Navy pilots, UFOs are moving out of the shadows and into the light, as NASA pledges to study them scientifically. So what does science have to say? Though some are identified as balloons or drones, weather phenomena, or optical illusions, others remain mysterious."

It continues:

"Could they be the result of secret new technology developed by other governments – or our own? And what would it take for alien engineers to traverse vast distances to send probes or visit Earth from other solar systems? Explore the evidence, as astrophysicists and engineers use new technologies to investigate the strangest objects in our skies."

What Are UFOs? is a NOVA production by Terri Randall Productions. It is written, directed, and produced by Terri Randall, co-produced and edited by Jedd Ehrmann, with Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt serving as executive producers for NOVA. Funded by Carlisle Companies, NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers, NOVA is a GBH production.

NOVA is a leading science series on PBS, reaching 55 million viewers annually across platforms and offering award-winning stories of exploration and knowledge. PBS, with 330+ member stations, reaches millions monthly through television, streaming platforms, social media, and YouTube, showcasing science, history, and culture.

