“It’s a very complicated story”- The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins shares personal story about his wife Leanne Knight’s passing 

Walton Goggins joined the star cast of the third season of Mike White's anthology TV series, The White Lotus, as Rick Hatchett. He has been married to filmmaker Nadia Conners since 2011, and they also share a son.

Long before his marriage to Conners, Walton Goggins was married to Leanne Knight, who owned a dog walking business in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, where they lived together. Goggins' separation from Knight was tragic because she committed suicide in 2004.

In an interview with GQ published on February 4, 2025, Goggins opened up about Knight's sudden passing and how it affected him.

"I had someone in my life that committed suicide, and she was my wife. It’s a very complicated story."

The two got married in 2001, and Knight went missing in 2004, later found to have committed suicide. Goggins said:

"Ultimately, it was revealed the decision that she’d made. And yeah—I thought it was really unrecoverable for me. Life on the other side of that. And I spent the next three years looking for an excuse—not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling."

He then revealed that he traveled to Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and, ironically, Thailand, where he again went for the shooting of The White Lotus season 3. He revisited the country two decades after he went there following his wife's death.

Walton Goggins talks about his experience of revisiting Thailand during the shooting of The White Lotus season 3

When Walton Goggins visited Thailand after Leanne Knight's passing, he was struggling with the grief of losing someone so close to him. Revisiting the country brought back memories from that first visit, as he told GQ:

"The first island we were staying on, I realized, 'I’ve been on this road before.' And then the next island we went to, I realized, 'I’ve definitely been on this beach before. I know this boardwalk.' And all of the things kept coming back."

The last straw for Goggins was the final night of his shooting, which took place on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. He told the interviewer that the boats pulled up at a familiar dock, and he noticed that all of the filming equipment was placed in front of the same hotel that he had picked for himself all those years ago.

It was a full-circle moment for him. He admitted he hadn’t really had the time to process the fact that two versions of himself had been in the same place—and that the more recent one was in a much better space, with a wife and a kid.

When the interviewer asked if he felt like the same person who had been there two decades ago, Goggins said:

"I mean, I thought about that on the day. I thought, God, I wish I could hug that guy. I wish I could whisper in his ear, 'You’re going to be okay. Life continues, and it continues for everybody if you can just hold on and lean into it and keep walking the walk that you’re walking, and keep looking for the answers.'"

Walton Goggins' breakout role was in the FX drama series Justified as Boyd Crowder. He has since appeared in several notable projects such as The Righteous Gemstones, Django Unchained, and Fallout.

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

