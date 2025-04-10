7 best Walton Goggins shows and movies to watch if you loved him in The White Lotus season 3

Walton Goggins is an American actor who is known for his roles in TV series such as The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones, among others. He was nominated for Emmy Awards for Justified and Fallout and also produced Oscar-winning short film The Accountant.

In The White Lotus season 3, released in 2025, he stars as Rick Hatchett, a gruff and enigmatic man who is backpacking through Thailand with his young girlfriend Chelsea.

Viewers who loved his performance in The White Lotus season 3 will also enjoy his roles in shows and movies like Justified and The Shield.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Vice Principals and other Walton Goggins shows and movies to watch if you loved him in The White Lotus season 3

1) Justified

Justified is a neo-Western crime series (Image via Sony LIV)

Justified is a crime series that aired from 2010 to 2015, spanning six seasons and 78 episodes. It is written by Graham Yost and loosely adapted from Elmore Leonard's stories.

Following an embroiling shooting in Miami, Raylan Givens, a deputy marshal, is reassigned back to his home base in eastern Kentucky, Harlan County, a crime-ridden stronghold. As he administers justice in his own way, he contends with former acquaintances turned enemies, all against the Appalachian background.

Walton Goggins plays Boyd Crowder, a devious and suave outlaw who has a complex history with Raylan Givens.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Sony LIV

2) The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones follows a family of rich, dysfunctional televangelists (Image via HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones is an HBO sitcom television series written by and starring Danny McBride that premiered in 2019. The show is about a rich, dysfunctional family of televangelists led by patriarch Eli Gemstone and his grown-up children Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin.

The series, which is based in South Carolina, tracks the Gemstones as they construct their church empire using blackmail, rivalry, and internal conflicts.

Walton Goggins stars as "Baby" Billy Freeman, a child preacher and self-serving hustler tied to the Gemstone family.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

3) Vice Principals

Walton Goggins plays Lee Russell, a scheming vice principal (Image via Hotstar)

Vice Principals is an American comedy series created by Danny McBride and Jody Hill, starring McBride, Walton Goggins, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, and others.

Vice Principals follows Neal Gamby, an unpopular high school vice principal, who teams up with his conniving colleague Lee Russell after they are passed over for a promotion. When an outsider, Dr. Belinda Brown, is hired as principal, the duo plot to sabotage her—only to unravel under the weight of their own egos and poor decisions.

Goggins plays Lee Russell, a devious vice principal with a mean streak.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+

4) The Shield

Goggins plays Shane Vendrell, the Strike Team's volatile wild card (Image via Prime Video)

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Shield is a crime drama that aired on FX from 2002 to 2008. Starring Michael Chiklis, it follows a corrupt LAPD unit loosely inspired by the Rampart scandal and was praised for its realism and moral ambiguity.

Filmed on location in the rough Farmington section of Los Angeles, the series explores the morally flexible but effective Strike Team led by Detective Vic Mackey. The team employs illegal means to combat crime while hiding their own criminal existence.

Walton Goggins stars as Shane Vendrell, a hotheaded and volatile member of the Strike Team whose loyalty and recklessness fuel much of the show's conflict.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

5) Django Unchained

A freed slave joins a bounty hunter to rescue his wife (Image via Apple TV+)

Django Unchained is a 2012 American revisionist Western film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The film features supporting performances by Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson, with Walton Goggins and others.

Set in the Old West and Antebellum South, the film pays tribute to vintage spaghetti Westerns—especially the 1966 Italian classic Django, referenced by name and featuring a cameo by its original star, Franco Nero. The plot follows a freed slave who teams up with a German bounty hunter to track down and rescue his wife.

Walton Goggins portrays Billy Crash, a sadistic and cruel overseer on Calvin Candie's plantation.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

6) The Hateful Eight

Stranded by a snowstorm, a group of strangers takes refuge in a remote cabin (Image via Prime Video)

The Hateful Eight is an American Western thriller movie written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and released in 2015.

Set post-Civil War, the film follows strangers trapped by a blizzard in a remote lodge. A group of strangers—bounty hunters, a fugitive, a retired general, and others—are compelled to seek refuge in a far-off cabin from a snowstorm. As distrust and ulterior motives are uncovered, allegiances change, and violence unleashes itself.

Walton Goggins plays Chris Mannix, a Southerner who claims to be the new sheriff of Red Rock.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Community

Community is a sitcom that ran for six seasons and 110 episodes (Image via Amazon)

Community is a sitcom that aired for six seasons with a total of 110 episodes. The series, which takes place in the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado, tracks a group of diverse students at a community college.

The show features Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash. Community is known for its self-referential humor, pop culture references, and parodies of television and film genres.

Ex-lawyer Jeff Winger enrolls at Greendale Community College to get an actual degree after he is busted faking one. He starts a study group to woo classmate Britta Perry, but it transforms into an intimate band of quirky friends.

Walton Goggins guest stars as Mr. Stone, a mysterious executor of Pierce’s will who stirs chaos in the study group.

Where to watch: Peacock

Interested viewers can stream season 3 of The White Lotus on Max.

