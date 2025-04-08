5 best Natasha Rothwell performances to watch if you loved her in The White Lotus Season 3

Natasha Rothwell is an American actress, writer, and producer. The actress first gained fame for appearing in the series, Insecure, which she also produced and wrote. Born in Wichita, Kansas, the actress has demonstrated her versatility over the years and is known for her comedic prowess.
Her breakthrough performance was in the show, The White Lotus, where she plays Belinda, and was nominated for an Emmy award for best supporting actress category. Her major work on TV and movies includes How to Die Alone, which she created, Sonic the Hedgehog, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.
Viewers who enjoyed her gripping performance as Belinda in The White Lotus Season 3, can check out the list below for some of her other noteworthy roles.
Insecure, Wonka, and other performances by Natasha Rothwell
1) How to Die Alone (Hulu)
Created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, this comedy series revolves around a woman, Mel (Rothwell), who has a dead-end job at the JFK airport and does not have any luck in finding love. However, when she goes through a near-death experience, she decides to change her life for good and take control of herself and begins a journey of personal transformation.
The show also stars Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, and others. The series received critical approval for its humor, authentic portrayal of airport life, loneliness, and Rothwell’s performance. The show is only one season long and is memorable for Rothwell’s powerful performance as she embodies the role and delivers comedy and pathos.
2) Insecure (Prime Video)
Based on the web series by Issa Rae, this comedy drama series is created by Rae and Larry Wilmore and stars Rae, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and others. The series is about the awkward experiences that a modern African-American woman goes through in today’s society. Rothwell plays the role of Kelli Prenny and also served as the writer and supervising producer for the show.
Natasha Rothwell’s energetic and lively performance was nominated for the best supporting actress award at the NAACP Image Awards. The critically acclaimed series offers a lens to look at modern problems that black women face and is a must-watch.
3) Sonic the Hedgehog (Prime Video)
Directed by Jeff Fowler and starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Natasha Rothwell, and others, this action-adventure comedy movie, is based on the video game series. The movie is about an anthropomorphic hedgehog, who teams up with a sheriff, Tom (Madsen) and must stop an evil scientist (Jim). The movie received mixed reviews but was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.
Rothwell plays the role of Rachel, who is the sister to Maddie and the sister-in-law to Tom. Rothwell displays her comedic prowess as she delivers with her expressions and physical comedy. She also plays the same role in the second movie and gives a hilarious performance.
4) Wonka (Prime Video)
Starring Timothee Chalamet, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, and others, this musical fantasy movie, is a prequel to the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which in turn, is based on Roald Dahl’s, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie focusses on the early days of Wonka, who is a chocolatier and tries to fight off his competition.
The movie was a critical and commercial hit and was appreciated for its visuals, story, and Chalamet’s performance. Natasha Rothwell has a supporting role in the movie and plays the character of Piper Benz, who is a plumber and a co-worker of Wonka. Even in a small role, Rothwell shines and delivers an able performance.
5) Love, Simon (Prime Video)
Directed by Greg Berlanti and based on the novel by Becky Albertalli, this teen romantic comedy drama, stars Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Natasha Rothwell, and others. The film is about Simon Spier, who is a closeted gay boy and is being blackmailed by an anonymous person, who wants to reveal his sexuality to the high school students.
Amidst all this, Simon must also balance friends and family, and find out the person, with whom he has fallen in love online. The movie was a critical and commercial hit and was appreciated for its tender and heartfelt story. Natasha Rothwell plays the role of Ms. Albright, who is Simon’s drama teacher. The actress gives a fiery performance as her character protects Simon from bullies.
Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out Natasha Rothwell's various performances on TV and screen.