All actors who made a cameo in The White Lotus Season 3

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology series that revolves around the guests and staff at a luxury resort hotel. Each season introduces new characters and a new setting and has been critically acclaimed for its writing, humor, and performances. Various actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Meghann Fahy, and Walton Goggins have appeared on the show.

Season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025, and has received rave reviews. While the season is going on, there have already been a number of guest cameos by celebrities. Here is a quick look of all the appearances made in the show.

Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, and other actors who appeared on The White Lotus Season 3

1) Natalie Cole

The actress was seen on Survivor and was a part of the Goliath tribe. However, she makes a brief appearance in episode 1 of The White Lotus. In the scene, Cole walks into a hotel restaurant with her husband, who is played by none other than fellow Survivor ex-cast member, Carl Boudreaux.

Further, as she enters, Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, is also present. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cole states that there will be more appearances of hers as creator Mike White kept increasing his lines and she went from having a small cameo to being present in two episodes with many more lines.

2) Ke Huy Quan

The celebrated Asian actor also makes a small cameo in episode 2 of The White Lotus and he is not present physically but it is his voice that makes a cameo. Quan appears as Kenny, who is Timothy’s (Jason Isaac’s) former business partner and who is in trouble with the FBI.

In the show, he has lines like, “I don’t care about the story, because 20 agents just raided my office! I’m done.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quan stated that he is a fan of the show and when Mike White invited him, he did not hesitate and said yes right away.

3) Scott Galloway

Entrepreneur and media personality, Scott Galloway, also lent his voice in The White Lotus. Galloway was present in the voice of Chuck, who is the legal counsel of Timothy and tries to save his client from the money laundering scandal with Kenny. It was the executive producer, David Bernad, who requested Galloway to join the show. Galloway states in his podcast, The Prof G Pod, that his first recording of the lines did not happen convincingly so they sent Jason Isaacs to his house to help him. Galloway goes on to say that Isaacs was extremely handsome and devoted an hour in his studio to hit a line with different situations and different emotions.

4) Sam Rockwell

The famous actor was another celebrity who made a surprise cameo in episode 5 of The White Lotus. He enters as the character Frank, who is a friend of Rick and delivers an explicit monologue about his sexual history and his encounter with Buddhism. Frank also hands over a gun to Rick, which is a presumably for killing the hotel owner who killed Rick’s father. Plus, the actor is married to Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate, in the show.

5) Carl Boudreaux

Boudreaux is another celebrity who was a part of Survivor and appears in episode 1 of The White Lotus. He plays the role of Cole’s husband and had no dialogue. White seems to have an affinity for alums of the competition as he has previously invited other Survivor cast members to do a cameo in season 2 of The White Lotus.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the cameos in the show.

