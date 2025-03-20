Can fans rent the luxury yacht from The White Lotus Season 3? Explained

In The White Lotus Season 3, an all-star batch of vacationers head to a resort in Thailand to experience their most privileged impulses. The vacation dramedy's third season brought the likes of Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lisa of Blackpink together.

Set on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, the atmosphere of Season 3 screams calm and wellness-forward vacation getaway. From luxury villas and private infinity pools to tropical forests and a stretch of white, sandy beach, the series brings drama set in the backdrop of an in-nature environment. Another opulence and luxury accommodation that the series brings is its sea adventure aboard the yacht named The Spacecat.

While the plot and storyline of the series are fictional, audiences will be delighted to know that The White Lotus Season 3's luxury yacht is real and available for rent. Per Matador Network, The Spacecat is designed by Silver Yachts and offers loads of features, including a private pool.

What to know about the luxury yacht, The Spacecat, from The White Lotus Season 3

The luxury yacht featured in the third season of The White Lotus is called The Spacecat. Designed by Australian yacht builder Silver Yachts, it's a 118-foot-long catamaran featuring three decks with a total of 5,748 square feet of living space, per Matador Network.

It was built in 2022 and is currently for sale via Burgess Yachts, and it costs $18.8 million. However, buying the yacht is not the only way to experience the yacht's amenities, The White Lotus-style. The Spacecat is also available for private charter around the coast of Phuket, Thailand.

Weekly rentals of The Spacecat start at $160,000 in the slow season, per Boat at Sea. Meanwhile, prices start at $175,000 in the high season (December to April) and as much as $200,000 during peak season (December 20 to January 10). Guests aboard will have a choice of four staterooms, which can comfortably cater to eight guests, and will include eight crew members.

Shorter rentals for three days and two nights are also available upon request and depending on the yacht calendar for an all-in cost of $87,500 plus an additional 7% VAT. The yacht, however, is not available for one-day or two-day charters.

In terms of amenities, The Spacecat has a sun deck with bar and seating, an alfresco dining area on the upper deck, a lounge, a jacuzzi, and a lifestyle pool with an adjoining bar. There are also various water sports equipment for vacationers, including sea bobs, wakeboards, a yacht tender, standup paddle boards, and more.

What is The White Lotus Season 3 all about?

The White Lotus Season 3 premiered on Max on February 16, 2025, with eight episodes, one more than the previous season. Set in Thailand, the third season follows a new group of vacationers and is set to be "a supersized White Lotus," per the show's creator, Mike White, via Elle Magazine. He also said that "death" will be a major theme in Season 3, further saying:

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is s*x, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

Watch The White Lotus Season 3 on HBO, with new episodes releasing every week on Sunday evenings at 9 pm ET, and on Max a few hours later.

