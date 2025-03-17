How many episodes are there in The White Lotus Season 3? Episode count and more details explored

The White Lotus Season 3 is the third installment of the globally popular anthology drama series. Created by Mike White, the season premiered on HBO on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m Eastern Time.

Unlike the previous seasons, the new season will consist of a total of eight episodes, releasing every Sunday till April 6, 2025.

Season 3 also follows a dysfunctional new group of tourists at the Thailand chain of The White Lotus resort. As time progresses, the subtle tension and conflict among the guests keep escalating.

The series is known for its ensemble cast of talented actors, and the third season has continued the tradition. The primary cast includes Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lalisa Manoban, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

The White Lotus Season 3 episode release schedule and how to watch it

As mentioned above, The White Lotus Season 3 began airing on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. As of now, five episodes have already been released and have received praise for their engaging narrative and compelling characters. The remaining three episodes, titled, Denials, Killer Instincts, and Amor Fati, will be released each Sunday at the same time till April 6, 2025.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of The White Lotus Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 — Aired Sunday, February 16

Season 3, Episode 2 — Aired Sunday, February 23

Season 3, Episode 3 — Aired Sunday, March 2

Season 3, Episode 4 — Aired Sunday, March 9

Season 3, Episode 5 — Aired Sunday, March 16

Season 3, Episode 6 — Sunday, March 23

Season 3, Episode 7 — Sunday, March 30

Season 3, Episode 8 — Sunday, April 6

Viewers can watch the episodes on HBO or stream them on Max. The streaming platform provides a variety of plans for US users. The Ad-Lite package costs $9.99 per month, and it costs $99.99 per year. The consumer can use the service on two devices with 1080p resolution and 5.1 surround sound with this bundle.

For people looking forward to watching the drama without ad interruptions, go for the Ad-Free plan. It costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year and the third plan, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, costs $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

About The White Lotus Season 3

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama follows a distinct route of putting different characters in a shared space for a week. The result is an edge-of-the-seat drama that unfolds in each passing moment. The White Lotus Season 3 follows the same template but in a Thailand resort.

In this season, we follow a dysfunctional family, a couple with some serious problems, a friend group of three middle-aged women, and a few more characters as they try to enjoy their stay, keeping the hotel staff on their toes.

The brilliant writing mixed with the cultural and natural beauty of Thailand has already made the season a hit, as the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

The official synopsis reads:

"The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Watch The White Lotus Season 3 and other films and TV shows on Max.

