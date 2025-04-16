7 actors who would be a great fit for The White Lotus season 4

Since its July 2021 HBO debut, Mike White's Emmy-winning series The White Lotus has been a success. The series follows the overlapping lives of a week's worth of visitors and hotel staff employed by a fictitious luxury hotel company called The White Lotus, with a tone of dark comedy and scathing social critique.

Every season has a different cast of characters and a new, upscale setting. Season 1 takes place in Hawaii, season 2 in Sicily, and season 3 in Thailand. Although the cast changes with each season, several familiar faces have made returns, like Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Jon Gries.

Season 3 ended with a heartbreaking conclusion, but viewers won't have to wait long to see more. HBO revealed in January 2025 that the anthology series has been renewed for a fourth season and is currently under development.

The White Lotus continues to be a cultural landmark with its fusion of sardonic humor, mystery, and opulent scenery, and anticipation is already building among fans for the next installment's cast, setting, and scandals.

As season 4 begins production, fans are already speculating about the cast. Actors, including Annie Murphy, Andrew Scott, and more, would be a great fit for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Annie Murphy and 6 other actors who would be a great fit for The White Lotus season 4

1) Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester from the TV show Gossip Girl (Image via Instagram/@itsmeleighton)

Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, is familiar with upscale luxury and social commentary, both of which make her an ideal candidate for The White Lotus season 4. With her skill at juggling charm, wit, and emotional complexity, Meester can play a character whose seemingly perfect vacation hides inner conflicts.

Whether she is portraying a new mother caught in a vacation gone wrong in The Weekend Away or a woman facing danger on a rafting trip in River Wild, Meester's presence can bring an intriguing sense of mystery to The White Lotus season 4.

2) Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek (Image via Instagram/@schittscreek)

Annie Murphy came into prominence as the eccentric Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, and ever since, she has been cast in increasingly dramatic and experimental works like Kevin Can F**k Himself and Black Mirror.

Her comedic sensibilities combined with a talent for vulnerability make her a perfect guest at The White Lotus.

3) Poorna Jagannathan

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever (Image via Instagram/@neverhaveiever)

Poorna Jagannathan has given standout performances in The Night Of and Never Have I Ever, demonstrating a knack for playing strong, emotionally complex characters. Her inclusion in the series would bring gravitas and cultural sophistication, perhaps as a high-powered businesswoman or a family matriarch on a "healing" vacation.

Jagannathan's skill at playing social tension with understatement makes her a particularly interesting candidate for the next season of The White Lotus.

4) Polly Walker

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington in Bridgerton (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)

Recognizable from Rome, Bridgerton, and Line of Duty, Polly Walker is a master of playing upper-class women with a steely demeanor and hidden agendas. Her authoritative presence would be perfectly at home in the lavish, sun-kissed universe of The White Lotus.

Picture her as a disapproving matron on vacation with estranged kids or a distant house guest with a salacious history — Walker can easily infuse season 4 with a combination of tension and sophistication.

5) Antony Starr

Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys (Image via Instagram/@amazonmgmstudios)

Antony Starr has impressed fans with his acting as Homelander in The Boys, and his ability to play people who use charm as a veneer would be frighteningly good for The White Lotus.

Starr can play a tech CEO on a wellness retreat, a charismatic guru type, or a guy whose charisma becomes terrifying as the tale unravels. His inclusion would bring a darker, more unscripted feel to season 4.

6) Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott as The Priest in Fleabag (Image via Instagram/@bbcfleabag)

Andrew Scott has gained widespread recognition for his work in Fleabag, Sherlock, and His Dark Materials, frequently playing characters with emotional depth and magnetic presence.

He can be a standout addition to the show's ensemble, perhaps as a solitary romantic, a cryptic solo traveler, or even a spiritual leader with a secret agenda.

7) Danny McBride

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones (Image via Instagram/@streamonmax)

Danny McBride's dark comedy track record is unmatched, from Eastbound & Down to The Righteous Gemstones. His go-to combination of arrogance, absurdity, and emotional vulnerability makes him a side-splitting and surprisingly nuanced addition to any show.

His addition can add unbridled comedic energy to The White Lotus season 4, yet continue to provide the show's trademark depth.

Interested viewers can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

