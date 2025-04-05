7 best Sherlock episodes to rewatch

Mark Gatiss’ Sherlock is a modernized spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s book of the same name. The story revolves around a private detective named Sherlock in 21st-century London. In search of a place to stay, Dr. John Watson, an army doctor, shares a flat with Holmes.

Holmes is a brilliant detective yet quite eccentric. Together, Holmes and Watson solve baffling, often bizarre, murder mysteries. Each episode of the show is filled with new suspense, and Sherlock solving the cases with his wit is a treat for viewers.

From The Lying Detective to His Last Vow, here are some of the best episodes of the show. Viewers can go through the list and rewatch some of their favorite episodes.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

A Study In Pink, The Sign of Three, and five other best Sherlock episodes to rewatch

1) His Last Vow: Season 3, Episode 3

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

In a season finale like no other, Holmes battles it out with a media mogul, Charles Augustus Magnussen, played by Lars Mikkelsen. Charles uses the tactics of blackmail to get what he wants. A pregnant Mary gets Charles’ attention due to a secret dark past. Holmes protects her and John with the utmost capacity. Later on, he outwits Charles, and they eventually have a long confrontation.

The episode’s climax marks quite a surprising moment for two reasons, as it creates tension by sudden death and also the return of Moriarty. The episode is filled with gasp-inducing moments and is worth a rewatch easily.

2) A Study In Pink: Season 1 Episode 1

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

Pilot episodes often struggle to find their ground in many shows. However, this isn’t the case with Sherlock Holmes. The episode starts with Watson searching for a place to stay after returning from Afghanistan and somehow finds himself in Sherlock’s place. Soon, they start solving a case in which the victims kill themselves after just speaking with the killer over a call.

The episode introduces the viewers to Holmes' wit and the dynamics between Watson and Holmes. His charming sense of humor and amazing tactics keep the viewers engaged throughout the episode, making it one of the best episodes to rewatch.

3) The Great Game: Season 1, Episode 3

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

This episode marks a wonderful introduction to Holmes' nemesis Moriarty. Holmes is assigned a case by his brother Mycroft. The case involves the killing of an agent who had some important files regarding a missile plan.

Holmes' investigation is often interrupted by something or the other. A series of hostage situations are lined up where the killer plants bomb vests on victims and forces Holmes to solve the puzzle to save them. After solving a series of clues, he finds himself facing Moriarty. This episode is filled with thrills and tells how each answer brings more questions and even leaves us with a heart-pounding finale where Watson’s is at stake.

4) The Sign of Three: Season 3, Episode 2

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

This episode of Sherlock takes place during John and Mary’s wedding, where Holmes is serving as John’s best man. Holmes is stressed to curate a perfect speech for the ceremony. As he begins talking about their past cases, Holmes soon realizes a threat to one of the guest’s lives at the wedding.

It is quite fun to watch the chaos during Watson’s wedding. From enacting a plan to counter the murderer’s scheme to them solving a case on the night of the stag party, this episode is quite memorable and makes for a fun yet thrilling rewatch. What makes this episode wholesome is Holmes' speech and how beautifully he captures the essence of his friendship with Watson.

5) The Reichenbach Fall: Season 2, Episode 3

Still from the show Sherlock ( Image via BBC Studios)

The Reinbach Fall is one of the best episodes television has ever seen. The episode centers around Holmes being famous because of Watson’s blog, and Moriarty tries to attack Holmes' public image by discrediting him or trying to frame him. All of this somehow leads to Moriarty cornering Holmes, where he has to either choose his life or the lives of his friends.

All the aspects of the show are neatly crafted, and viewers get to see a very intense season finale. The tragedies, the emotions, and the constant twists and turns make this episode worthy of a rewatch.

6) The Lying Detective: Season 4, Episode 2

Still from the show Sherlock ( Image via BBC Studios)

The Lying Detective is one of the saddest episodes of Sherlock. Since the start of the episode, we see a strained relationship between Watson and Holmes because of Mary’s death. Furthermore, we see a vile villain called Culverton Smith, who is a businessman for the world, but Sherlock is convinced that there’s more than what the eyes can see, and so he gets on a mission to discover the actual truth of this business magnate.

Culverton Smith is an at-large, maniacal killer using his financial influence over a hospital to carry out his murders. With the not-so-cordial dynamics between Watson and Moriarty, we see a different side to their friendship, which is very new for the viewers, making them realize a different side of things and thus empathize with both characters for different reasons. Both of them are fighting their own emotional battles while trying to unravel the killer’s identity.

7) A Scandal in Belgravia: Season 2, Episode 1

Still from the show Sherlock (Image via BBC Studios)

After a tense faceoff between Moriarty and Holmes, this episode seems like a cool breeze. In this episode, both Watson & Holmes are hired by Mycroft to handle a situation in which dominatrix Irene Adler is using revealing photos to blackmail a member of the royal family. Strangely, Holmes forms an unusually intimate bond with Adler.

This episode shows us the fun and vibrant side of Holmes. With an offbeat romance in the air, Adler and Holmes' chemistry is quite interesting to watch, and Irene, played by Lara Pulver, has sort of dual characterization, and how she tricks Holmes at times is quite interesting to see, making this episode a must-rewatch for all the viewers.

These are some of the best episodes from the show. Viewers are welcome to go through the list and watch an episode of their liking.

