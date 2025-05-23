Is Netflix's Sirens based on a true story? Explained

The black comedy series Sirens was released on May 22, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. Molly Smith Metzler created the series, which was produced by Maureen Shepard, Orozco, and Bruce Dunn.

The logline for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

The black comedy series Sirens is based on Molly Smith Metzler's 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The article discusses details regarding the play, the plot of the series, and its cast.

Netflix's Sirens is based on a play by Molly Smith Metzler

Pedro Bayon as Jos-B, Laurine Price as Michaela, Grace Gealey as Simone, and Sun Mee Chomet as Devon in the Mixed Blood Theatre production of "Elemeno Pea". (Image via Getty)

As mentioned above, the black comedy series "Sirens" is based on the 2011 play by Molly Smith Metzler titled "Elemeno Pea." The play follows the story of Simone and her sister, Devon. It is set in a summer beach house on Martha's Vineyard, where Devon, a social worker from Buffalo, travels to visit her younger sister Simone as their opposing worlds collide.

Simone is portrayed as the personal assistant to Michaela Kell, a trophy wife of an absurdly wealthy New Yorker. Uneasy with her sister's lifestyle and her relationship with Michaela, Simone decides to step in before it's too late. The play explores themes such as class and family while demonstrating how our choices shape our lives in real time and in a humorous way.

What is the series all about?

Simone and Peter as seen in Netflix's black comedy series Sirens. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

Similar to the play Elemeno Pea, Sirens follows the story of sisters Devon and Simone. While the three essential characters remain the same, the plot spans over 5 episodes. The series also adds more depth to the character Peter Kell, Michaela's wealthy husband, which was challenging to execute in the play's 90 minutes of runtime.

The series also explores Peter's feelings for Simone, who, at his late age, has found love again in an innocent, boyish fashion.

Kevin Bacon, who plays Peter in the series, was interviewed by Netflix in May 2025. The actor explained that portraying his character as a bad guy would have been easy since he is rich. However, due to the series' plot, adding a little nuance to his role was required.

"I can do that — I’ve [played the bad guy] so many times, and I just feel like it needed to be a little bit more nuanced here, and I can just play him true to who he is and people can make their own judgments," said Kevin.

Cast and crew members for the series

Nicole Kassell, Quyen Tran, and Lila Neugebauer are the directors of the black comedy series Sirens. Molly Smith Metzler, Bekah Brunstetter, and Colin McKenna wrote the series. Lucky Chap Entertainment, On The Verge Entertainment, and Quiet Coyote were the production companies involved in the project.

The series' cast includes Meghann Fahy as Devon Dewitt, Milly Alcock as Simone Dewitt, Juliana Moore as Michaela Kell, and Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell. Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Bruce Dewitt, and Felix Solis as Jose are a few of the other notable characters.

As per IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 7.1/10 based on 645 user reviews so far.

