"I literally created an IMDb account just to rate it a 1"- Fans rejoice as Snow White's IMDb rating falls to 1.8

It is often said that no publicity is bad publicity, but this might not be the case for Snow White, which has arguably become one of Disney's most controversial movies to date. As of the latest development, the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-starrer has dropped to only 1.8 rating on IMDb, making it one of the lowest-rated movies on the platform.

One of the primary reasons for this is the crusade that fans have started against the movie, primarily because a large part of the audience finds it too "woke." Some fans have even come forward to claim that they had intentionally rated the film so low. Some even went on to say they created an IMDb account just to put a negative rating.

X user @iSoloCrypto, for instance, said:

"Woke Snow White is so bad I literally created an IMBD account just to rate it a 1. I’ve been watching movies for decades, never felt the need to tell a studio just how bad their movie was until now. Dragon Ball Evolution has a better rating than this Woke Snow White movie. And why are her eyes so spread apart?"

Many others added similar things in a way that seemed to indicate that fans were enjoying the downfall of Snow White.

"My faith in humanity is mostly restored, but who are the people giving it anything other than 0?!"- another user wrote.

"Nature is healing 😂 woke films like this should be completely ignored."- another user wrote.

"Those are rookie numbers. It can be downgraded from there."- yet another fan said.

It seems that fans have taken quite a stance against the new adaptation of the classic Disney movie and it is unlikely that this will change anytime soon.

Why is Snow White getting such criticism?

The criticism of the new Snow White began long back when Rachel Zegler was cast in the leading role. Many viewers felt that she was unfit for the role due to her ethnicity and appearance. This started the hate that snowballed into a whole movement.

Zegler's comment before the movie, where she said that she found the original movie problematic for its depiction of some elements, like the princess's dynamic with the Prince, brought her under further scrutiny.

Things only escalated when Disney released the trailer, where real dwarves were replaced with photorealistic CGI characters. This further aggravated the negative attention the movie was receiving ahead of its release.

The final nail in the coffin was the rather bland filmmaking that became apparent once the movie premiered. With elements that fans already hated and a movie that could not live up to its billing, Snow White has now become the beacon of universal criticism, with hoards of fans taking to different social media platforms to talk about it.

The film is playing in theatres across the United States now. Stay tuned for more updates.

