The Waterfront: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The drama series The Waterfront is set to be released on June 19, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Kevin Williamson. Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, served as the filming locations for the series.

The logline for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

Inspired by true events, The Waterfront dives into the flawed Buckley family as their attempts to retain control of their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire drive them to increasingly dangerous means to keep themselves afloat.

The Waterfront has been assigned a maturity rating of A, i.e., content restricted to adults, for language, nudity, s*x, and violence as per the streaming platform's guidelines. Details regarding its release, plot, and cast are discussed further in the article.

The Waterfront will be released exclusively on Netflix

The drama series The Waterfront will be released on June 19, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The series will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released collectively on the premiere date.

Here's a detailed look at the release schedule for the upcoming drama series:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date and Time Platform 1 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 2 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 3 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 4 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 5 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 6 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 7 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET Netflix 8 TBA June 19, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET Netflix

What is the upcoming drama series all about?

The trailer for the drama series The Waterfront was released on May 22, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer opens with Cane Buckley entering a room and receiving a surprise punch from his father, Harlan Buckley. Harlan then warns him not to get up or else he will punch him again.

An unknown figure is seen inquiring about the Buckley family business, while the trailer reveals they are still pretending to be wealthy. Belle Buckley warns Harlan that they will lose the restaurant and the harbor, and that they also need to come up with $2 million within 3 months.

Harlan decides to take charge of things, and they see a group loading cocaine and opioids worth $10 million, which they ultimately steal. Cane gets back at his father and punches him in frustration as he speaks rudely to him in a tense moment. The trailer then shows the DEA investigating the harbor and many other boats in search of the drugs.

A few henchmen search the Buckleys' boat and discover the missing drugs. They take Harlan and Cane to see a dangerous druglord named Brady. He shows them his lab setup and suggests a partnership with Harlan to take care of the logistics. Harlan, out of desperation, agrees to the deal.

In the final few seconds of the trailer, the family members are in troubling situations, including Belle lashing out at Harlan for trying to fix everything forcefully. Harlan and Cane are torturing someone before multiple sequences from the series are shown as the clip fades out.

The cast and crew members for the series

Holt McCallany (Image via Getty)

Ben Fast for Outerbanks Entertainment, Michael Narducci, and Marcos Siega also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin for the drama series. Marcos will direct the first two episodes of the series. Universal Television was involved in the production, and Netflix acquired its global distribution rights.

The cast list includes Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Belle Buckley, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, and Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley. Humberly González as Jenna Tate, Danielle Campbell as Payton Buckley, and Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins also appear in the series.

