"I did not know that"— Reese Witherspoon's unknown personal detail leaves her fans baffled

Reese Witherspoon, known for playing some of the iconic characters in 90s and 2000s films, recently shared a post that left her fans baffled.

Ad

On May 8, 2025, the actress shared a post on Instagram revealing all the names she has been given by friends and family. The caption read,

"Just call me Morty."

The post was in the form of a video in which Reese is sitting on the stairs of a vanity van. In the foreground, she attached a text with all the names she has been known by till now. The text read,

Ad

Trending

""Laura Jeanne" to the government "Reese" to my fans "Sister" to my brother "R Dubs" to my friends "Ladybug" to my mother "Pieces" to my high school friends "Miss Reese" to my friend's children "Mama" to my older kids "Morty" to my youngest *no clue why."

Ad

Fans expressed their feelings through their comments. Some fans were specifically amazed that her official name wasn't Reese, but Laura Jeane. One fan wrote,

"Wait - your real name is Laura?!?!?!?!? I did not know that - but as a fellow Laura - yayyyy! also Morty is (laughing emoji)."

Comment on Reese Witherspoon's post (Image via Instagram)

In the comments that followed, fans couldn't hide their amusement at her many names. One user wrote that the actress would be Morty for her from now on, while another shared about the innovative nickname her youngest child gave her.

Ad

Comments on her post (Image via Instagram)

Some fans picked one of her nicknames and left funny comments on her name. One fan wrote,

Ad

"Love it!! And LOVE YOU to pieces (Reese's pieces are honestly my absolute fave! So I LOVE that!)!!!"

Comments on her post (Image via Instagram)

A brief look at Reese Witherspoon's career in Hollywood

Ad

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most popular contemporary Hollywood personalities with over three decades of experience as a professional actor and producer. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, her father was a military surgeon, and her mother was a professor of nursing.

The Man in the Moon, Robert Mulligan's last motion picture, released in 1991, marked the beginning of her film career. She later made appearances in the television films Desperate Choices: To Save My Child and Wildflower. In 1993, she played a young wife named Nonnie Parker in Return to Lonesome Dove, continuing her career in television.

Ad

She received multiple nominations and awards for her performances, which were well-received by both critics and spectators. But in 1996, she became well-known thanks to films like Freeway and Fear. She costarred with Mark Wahlberg in the first movie and with Brooke Shields and Kiefer Sutherland in the second.

Her next major commercial success was the 1999 adult-drama film Cruel Intentions alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. The film is considered among the most influential teen movies of that time and was recently adapted into a drama series by Prime Video.

Ad

Witherspoon became a Hollywood A-lister through her performances in Legally Blonde, American Psycho, Walk the Line, and Wild. Her dream of winning an Academy Award came true through her performance as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line.

Reese Witherspoon is now also a successful producer. She mainly focuses on adapting popular books into films and television series. She has David Fincher's Gone Girl, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Daisy Jones & the Six in her production credits. She also owns Reese's Book Club, a book club that focuses on boosting the careers of female authors by marketing their work and adapting it into visual forms.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Reese Witherspoon and other celebrities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More