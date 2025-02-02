Reese Witherspoon opened up about the stories she wanted to tell, ones that entertain without exploiting women. In a 2021 interview with Interview, the actress and media company founder shared how the industry delighted in women’s struggles.

Speaking with fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Witherspoon reflected on the emotional experience of filming movies as a woman, including the 2014 movie Wild based on Cheryl Strayed’s nonfiction book. In the film, Witherspoon portrayed Strayed, who struggled with heroin addiction following her mother’s death and the collapse of her marriage.

Witherspoon revealed that her projects made her reflect on how women's pain was often sensationalized in the media. This realization led her to establish her own media company to create narratives that empowered women rather than exploit them. Emphasizing her commitment to changing that dynamic, she stated:

"In the past four years, I’ve emphasized positivity and optimism. There’s a tendency to delight in the trauma of women. We see it in the news constantly, and I believe that you can create engaging, deep entertainment without exploiting women."

Reese Witherspoon on changing Hollywood for women stories

Reese Witherspoon launched her media company Hello Sunshine for women stories in Hollywood (Image via Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine)

Reese Witherspoon has reshaped Hollywood on her own terms, turning her media company, Hello Sunshine, into a powerhouse for female-driven storytelling.

Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016 by Witherspoon and Seth Rodsky. Since its launch, the company has produced stories by and about women, by releasing shows like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon on filming Wild and how women should save themselves

Reese Witherspoon on her challenging role in the 2014 film Wild (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Wild, released in 2014, was based on Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, which followed a woman’s solo 1,100-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail.

Witherspoon revealed during the 2021 interview with Interview the impact the story had on her and the fears she faced while filming Wild.

“I was so scared to do that, Tracee. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started,” she said.

The book resonated with her on a personal level. Withersppon stated:

“Cheryl Strayed’s book was so beautiful and sacred to me because it spoke to me so deeply about how we as women have to save ourselves. There’s no mother or father coming to save us. There’s no spouse.”

She found the film’s ending particularly powerful.

“I thought it was radical that at the end, she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner—and she’s happy,” she said.

Filming alone in the wilderness, with only the camera as her companion, pushed Witherspoon to dedicate a media company for women and by women.

Where is Reese Witherspoon now? New film and her book club

Witherspoon is back on screen in You’re Cordially Invited, a comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, now streaming on Prime Video. The film, released this year, follows two wedding parties forced to share the same venue, which leads to chaos and feuding families. Witherspoon stars alongside Will Ferrell, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Meredith Hagner.

Beyond acting, Witherspoon remains active with her Reese’s Book Club. Her latest pick is The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan.

