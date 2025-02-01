You're Cordially Invited: Full list of cast explored

Amazon MGM Studios’ You're Cordially Invited brings together a star-studded ensemble in a lighthearted, chaotic wedding comedy. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film features a mix of seasoned comedic actors and rising stars, led by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

With a narrative centered around two weddings mistakenly booked at the same venue, You're Cordially Invited allows its actors to shine in both humorous and heartfelt moments. The film features Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Meredith Hagner, in a comedy about two weddings mistakenly booked at the same venue.

Who stars in You're Cordially Invited? Details explored

1) Will Ferrell as Jim

Will Ferrell stars as Jim, a devoted single father who is determined to give his daughter, Jenni, the perfect wedding. His overprotectiveness and well-meaning interference create much of the film’s comedic conflict, especially when he clashes with Reese Witherspoon’s Margot over the double-booked venue.

Ferrell, known for his roles in Elf, Anchorman, and Step Brothers, brings his signature comedic timing and physical humor to the role.

2) Reese Witherspoon as Margot

Reese Witherspoon - Source: Getty

Reese Witherspoon plays Margot, a successful television producer, and Neve's meticulous older sister. She is fiercely determined to give Neve the wedding of her dreams, even if it means going head-to-head with Jim.

Witherspoon, an Academy Award-winning actress, is widely recognized for her roles in Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies, and The Morning Show. In You're Cordially Invited, she showcases both her comedic prowess and her ability to portray complex, driven characters.

3) Geraldine Viswanathan as Jenni

Geraldine Viswanathan - Source: Getty

Geraldine Viswanathan portrays Jenni, Jim’s daughter and one of the brides-to-be. While excited to marry her fiancé, Oliver, she struggles with her father’s over-involvement in her life. Viswanathan gained recognition for her breakout role in Blockers and has since starred in films like Bad Education and The Broken Hearts Gallery.

In You're Cordially Invited, she brings warmth and humor to her role as a young woman trying to navigate love, independence, and family expectations.

4) Meredith Hagner as Neve

Meredith Hagner - Source: Getty

Meredith Hagner plays Neve, Margot’s younger sister, and the other bride at the center of the wedding mix-up. Unlike her meticulous sister, Neve is more carefree and spontaneous, but she struggles with the pressure of keeping her pregnancy a secret. Hagner is best known for her roles in Search Party, Palm Springs, and Vacation Friends.

Her performance in You're Cordially Invited adds charm and energy to the film, making Neve a lovable and relatable character.

5) Celia Weston as Flora

Celia Weston - Source: Getty

Celia Weston takes on the role of Flora, Margot, and Neve’s traditional and somewhat overbearing mother. As a veteran actress with an extensive career in both film and television, Weston has appeared in projects like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Dead Man Walking, and Modern Family.

In You're Cordially Invited, she brings a mix of sharp wit and heartfelt sincerity to her role as a mother navigating the chaos of her daughters’ weddings.

6) Jimmy Tatro as Dixon

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 27, 2023 - Source: Getty

Jimmy Tatro plays Dixon, Neve’s fiancé and an exotic dancer whose career choice is a point of contention in the film. Tatro, known for his roles in American Vandal, The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and Home Economics, brings his comedic expertise to the role.

7) Stony Blyden as Oliver

"You're Cordially Invited" New York Screening - Source: Getty

Stony Blyden stars as Oliver, Jenni’s fiancé and a DJ who finds himself caught in the crossfire of wedding chaos. While Oliver is excited to marry Jenni, he struggles with Jim’s overprotectiveness and the expectations placed on him.

Blyden, who has appeared in Hunter Street and Dude, brings a laid-back charm to the role, making Oliver a likable and easygoing counterpart to Jenni.

8) Jack McBrayer as Leslie

"You're Cordially Invited" New York Screening - Source: Getty

Jack McBrayer plays Leslie, the well-intentioned but overwhelmed manager of the Palmetto House, the wedding venue at the heart of the film’s conflict.

McBrayer, known for his role as Kenneth in 30 Rock and his voice work in Wreck-It Ralph, delivers his signature blend of earnestness and comedic frustration as he tries to manage the escalating situation.

9) Wyatt Russell as The Masked Dancer Host

Wyatt Russell- Source: Getty

Wyatt Russell makes a cameo as the host of a popular TV dance competition in the film’s world. His masked dancer persona adds an extra layer of absurdity to the film.

Russell, known for Overlord, Lodge 49, and his role as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, brings a fun surprise to the movie.

10 Nick Jonas as Pastor Luther

Nick Jonas - Source: Getty

Nick Jonas has a standout cameo as Pastor Luther, the officiant for Neve and Dixon’s wedding. Before performing the ceremony, he insists on singing With Arms Wide Open, turning what should be a solemn moment into an unexpected musical performance.

Nick Jonas, famous for his music career and acting roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Kingdom, leans into comedy with this scene-stealing role.

What is You're Cordially Invited about?

You're Cordially Invited follows Jim and Margot, two strong-willed individuals who find themselves in a battle of wills after their respective daughter and sister accidentally book their weddings at the same venue on the same day.

As the two families try to coexist, wedding plans spiral out of control, leading to comedic disasters, unexpected romances, and heartfelt reconciliations.

With Nicholas Stoller at the helm, the film blends sharp humor with touching family dynamics, making it a standout romantic comedy. Featuring an ensemble cast of seasoned comedians and talented newcomers, You're Cordially Invited delivers an entertaining and heartfelt look at love, family, and the chaos of wedding planning.

Interested viewers can watch You're Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime Video.

