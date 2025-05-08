Popular actress Reese Witherspoon shared the unique nickname her youngest son, Tennessee James Toth, uses to call her in a recent video. The actress shares her son with her ex-husband, Jim Toth.

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok on Wednesday (May 7), Reese Witherspoon joined in a recent social media trend of sharing the names her close ones use to call her. The actress revealed that her mother calls her Ladybug, her friends call her R Dubs, her high-school mates call her Pieces, and her friends' children call her Miss Reese.

Speaking of her children, Witherspoon added that her two elder children call her mama. But Tennessee has a special name for her.

"'Morty' to my youngest *no clue why 🤷‍♀️ ," Witherspoon wrote.

In the caption, she added her preference for the name and wrote:

"Just call me Morty."

Reese Witherspoon's real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. She cut her name short for the screen. In her aforementioned video revealing her barrage of different names for her loved ones, she added that she is still Laura Jeanne as per official government records.

For those unaware, Reese Witherspoon is the mother of three children - Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 25, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 21, both of whom she shares with her former husband, Ryan Phillippe. Her youngest son, Tennessee James Toth, is 12 years old.

Reese Witherspoon is set to produce a prequel TV series to her 2001 classic Legally Blonde

Amazon Debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation - Source: Getty

Reese Witherspoon is known for bringing a barrage of versatile characters to life through her iconic filmography. However, she is well-known for her portrayal of Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

The film follows Elle Woods, a sorority queen, who decides to go to Harvard Law School after being dumped by her boyfriend, Warner, for not being worthy of him. Elle decided to prove him wrong by following him to law school and winning him back, only to realize her self-worth and affinity for law as a profession. The film became a major commercial success upon release and remains an integral part of pop culture today.

Witherspoon's portrayal of Elle Woods is considered iconic by many, while the character is often celebrated as a feminist icon. A sequel, titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, was also released in 2003.

Now, Reese Witherspoon is set to serve as the executive producer for a series set in the same universe. The series, titled Elle, is set to be a prequel to the original 2001 film, and will follow Elle Woods through her high school years before she chose to pursue law at Harvard.

Lexi Minetree will play the titular character of Elle Woods in the series and was chosen by Witherspoon after a four-month search. The series will be set in the 1990s and be shot in Los Angeles.

The show was officially announced in May last year at Amazon's Upfronts in New York City, with Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods from the original film during the event. The actress turned up in her iconic pink attire and her pet dog, Bruiser, who featured in the film. She also said the iconic "bend and snap" line from Legally Blonde.

Speaking about the upcoming prequel series, Witherspoon said at the launch event:

"I had this crazy idea that the world would want to know the origin story of Elle Woods.. So here I am, to officially tell you the most amazing news every, which is that we're going back to high school with Elle. Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard law school, she was just a regular 90s high school girl."

She continued:

"And, thanks to Amazon and Hello Sunshine, all of you are going to get to know her in this new series on Amazon Prime Video. I'm so excited."

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming series, Elle. However, the show is currently in production.

