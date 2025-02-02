"SO THEN WHO IS IT"— Internet reacts as Reese Witherspoon denies falling out with Kate Winslet

Reese Witherspoon recently confessed that she lost a mystery actor friend after roasting the said friend during an award speech. As the internet reacted to Witherspoon's confession, netizens also speculated on who the unnamed actress could be. However, she has now clarified that the friend is not Kate Winslet.

In a January 30, 2025, interview with Will Ferrell for People Magazine, Witherspoon revealed that a fellow actress once invited her to give a speech at an award ceremony. But after roasting her onstage, the actress stopped speaking to her.

"So this friend of mine, who I didn’t really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was, like, a roast. So I got up and I roasted her," the actress said.

Kate Winslet's name became viral after social media users uncovered her and Witherspoon's joint 2007 BAFTA appearance. However, Reese Witherspoon clarified on Saturday, February 1, 2025, that it wasn't Kate Winslet. As per US Weekly, the You're Cordially Invited star wrote on her Instagram Story, now unavailable:

"Hey guys, [I] just spoke to my very dear friend, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet We are good friends and have never had any falling-out."

With Witherspoon shutting down rumors, netizens doubled down on their curiosity over the actress' identity.

"SO THEN WHO IS IT REESE. HUH HUH HUH," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Reese Witherspoon (Image via @Emilayday/Reddit)

Fans were even more curious about who the actress Witherspoon was talking about.

"So has anyone worked out who it actually was then," a Reddit user wrote.

"Then tell us who it is Reese," another Reddit user commented.

"So then who was she talking about," a user on Reddit added.

However, not everyone online accepted the Legally Blonde star, denying that it was Kate Winslet she was talking about in her People interview. Some netizens thought that she was only doing "damage control."

"Kate's publicist 100% called her publicist and asked to be excluded from the narrative, lol," a user on Reddit commented.

"She's doing damage control. She probably didn't think her silly anecdote would go viral, and now she's a little embarrassed," a Reddit user chimed in.

Reese Witherspoon's comments convinced people she was referring to Kate Winslet all along amid debunking the rumors

Despite Reese Witherspoon denying that she and Kate Winslet had a falling out, internet sleuths were skeptical after some of her comments during her People Magazine interview. During her one-on-one talk with Will Ferrell for the outlet, she recalled a part of her speech during the awards ceremony that still "embarrassed" her. She said:

"I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" I'm still embarrassed about it."

As the curiosity over the actress' identity grew, outlets and fans pointed out that a Reese Witherspoon fan site, Glamour Reese Witherspoon, posted a transcript of her speech during the 2007 BAFTAs on November 2, 2007. She was quoted saying at the time:

"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my door bell and said, (insert British accent here) 'Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to drink, do you have any wine?"

During her speech, Reese Witherspoon also said that there were more stories she wanted to tell but couldn't because they were "too bawdy" or "drunken," further teasing about a story when they "contemplated laser hair removal"

The buzz around Reese Witherspoon came after her latest movie with Will Ferrell, You're Cordially Invited, released on Prime Video on January 30, 2025.

