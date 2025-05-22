Where was Rotten Legacy filmed? All shooting locations explored

Rotten Legacy, also known as Legado, is a Spanish series that premiered on Netflix on May 16, 2025. Created by Carlos Montero, the show follows Federico Seligman, the former owner of El Baltico, who returns to the business scene to find an unpleasant struggle ahead of him. As per Netflix, the synopsis reads:

"Federico Seligman (Jose Coronado) retires from his communication companies to recover from an illness that has kept him on the sidelines for two years. Upon his return, he discovers that his children have become strangers and are taking the business in a direction he detests. Federico does everything in his power to prevent his children from destroying his legacy."

Rotten Legacy features an ensemble cast including Jose Coronado, Belén Cuesta, Diego Martín, Natalia Huarte, Gustavo Salmerón, Nico Romero, Iván Pellicer, María Morera, and Mireia Portas.

Notably, most of the filming for Rotten Legacy was done in Madrid, Spain. The following locations provided contemporary architecture, modern offices, and rich history, making them ideal filming locations for the family business drama.

Filming locations of Rotten Legacy: Spain

The series explores themes of corruption, power struggles, and legacy. The official synopsis for Rotten Legacy, as per Netflix, reads:

"After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children's tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he'll do whatever it takes to save it."

The following locations were picked to authentically depict the ethical dilemmas large corporations face, as well as to set the stage for the examination of deep familial bonds and generational conflicts. According to Netflix, the filming began on March 4, 2024, and was completed just ahead of its Netflix release on May 16, 2025.

Madrid, Spain

The main filming for Rotten Legacy was done in several locations around Madrid, the capital city of Spain. The city provided ample scope for urban landscapes— from government buildings and commercial areas to residential areas—utilized for outdoor and indoor shooting.

Madrid's established filmmaking infrastructure and ease of access to state and private facilities made it a convenient and logistically effective hub for production. Political offices and media spaces were chiefly filmed here.

Spanish Cultural Heritage Institute, Madrid

Other scenes were filmed at the Spanish Cultural Heritage Institute, an angular, curvaceous building in the Ciudad Universitaria district of Madrid. Built during the 1960s by architect Fernando Higueras and affectionately nicknamed "La Corona de Espinas" (The Crown of Thorns) for its roof, the building is home to Spain's national conservation and restoration authorities.

Its modernist Brutalist architecture, with exposed concrete and large interior spaces, proved an optimal location for filming high-grade institutional or bureaucratic scenes appropriate to the series' emphasis on power and legacy.

Cast and production of Rotten Legacy

According to Netflix, El Desorden Crea is a production company founded by Carlos Montero, who has been writing stories for more than twenty years. Montero's previous works include series such as Física o Química, The Mess You Leave, and Elite.

As per Netflix, the production company was created because of his desire to bring to life "all the ideas that deserve to be told." In this drama series, Montero is accompanied by Diego Betancor, who also served as executive producer of Elite. Rotten Legacy will be the third production of El Desorden Crea after In Love All Over Again and Respira.

This full list of cast and characters who appear in the show is as follows:

Jose Coronado as Federico Seligman

Belén Cuesta as Yolanda Seligman

Maria Morera as Lara Seligman

Diego Martín as Andrés Seligman

Natalia Huarte as Guadalupe Seligman

Iván Pellicer

Nico Romero

Mireia Portas

Salva Reina

Susi Sánchez

Josean Bengoetxea

Lluís Marquès

Gustavo Salmerón

Lucas Nabor

Farah Hamed as Rocío

Blanca Parés as Blanca

Fanny Gatibelza as Sandrine

Felipe Londoño as Ezequiel

Sergi Mozo as Becario

Fran Jiménez as Consejero

Paloma López as Periodista

Rafael Ayuso as Celador

Jesús Robleda as Concertino

Alejandro Pantany as Preso

Rotten Legacy is available to stream on Netflix.

