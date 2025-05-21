7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s ‘Secrets We Keep’

In Secrets We Keep, a young Filipino au pair, Ruby, vanishes from an affluent suburb just outside Copenhagen, sparking concern from her neighbor Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen).

Cecilie’s own au pair, Angel (Excel Busano), who was close to Ruby, begins probing the community's secrets. With local police slow to act, rookie investigator Aicha Petersen (Sara Fanta Traore) turns to Cecilie and Angel for help in uncovering what happened.

As the investigation unfolds, cracks appear in the gated community’s perfect facade. Cecilie begins to suspect those closest to her—including Ruby’s employers, Rasmus and Katarina—and uncovers ties to her own family, forcing her to confront harsh truths about her privileged world.

Secrets We Keep reveals how the disappearance of one woman exposes the darker realities behind Denmark’s wealthiest households. Here are seven shows that share similarities with Secrets We Keep.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Dublin Murders and 6 other shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Secrets We Keep

1) Dublin Murders

Dublin Murders is a crime drama series based on the Dublin Murder Squad novels (Image via Apple TV+)

Dublin Murders is a crime drama series based on the Dublin Murder Squad novels by Tana French, produced by Sarah Phelps. It aired in 2019 across BBC One, RTÉ One, and Starz, drawing over 4.5 million UK viewers.

The series centers on detective Rob Reilly (Killian Scott), an English-accented outsider investigating the murder of a young girl near Dublin, alongside his partner Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene).

As the case reopens wounds from Rob’s past and ties to a previous child disappearance, both detectives are pushed to their limits. When Cassie goes undercover in a separate murder case, she must confront her own inner demons, putting their partnership and their grip on reality to the test.

Dublin Murders echoes Secrets We Keep's concentration on a missing girl case that reveals secrets and strains limits of trust among a close-knit community.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

2) Broadchurch

(Image via Apple TV+)

Broadchurch is a crime drama series created by Chris Chibnall that aired on ITV from 2013 to 2017 in the period of three seasons.

The series is placed in a fictional seaside town in Dorset and features detectives Ellie Miller (played by Olivia Colman) and Alec Hardy (played by David Tennant) investigating serious crimes in their close-knit community.

Broadchurch revolves around the killing of 11-year-old Danny Latimer and the psychological effect on his family and society. The second explores the trial of Danny’s killer and a haunting case from Hardy’s past.

In the third and final season, the detectives investigate the r*pe of a local woman, Trish Winterman, while the Latimers struggle to rebuild their lives. Chibnall designed the series as a trilogy, concluding the story in season 3.

Broadchurch echoes Secrets We Keep in showing how a disappearance unsettles a tight-knit town, revealing hidden secrets and testing relationships.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

3) The Sinner

The Sinner is a crime anthology series created by Derek Simonds (Image via Apple TV+)

The Sinner is a crime anthology series created by Derek Simonds, inspired by the novel of the same title by Petra Hammesfahr. It was initially conceived as a limited series but ran for four seasons following its critical and ratings achievement from 2017 to 2021.

Bill Pullman plays Detective Harry Ambrose, the sole recurring character, as he unravels crimes perpetrated by what appear to be ordinary people, tracing their psychological reasons for committing the same.

Each season has an independent case: season 1 is centered on Ambrose trying to understand why Cora Tannetti, a mother of one, murders a man in public for no reason. In season 2, he goes back to his hometown after a boy had confessed to poisoning a couple.

Season 3 involves a fatal car crash that leads to darker revelations, and the final season sees a retired Ambrose drawn into a case involving a wealthy family's daughter in Maine.

The Sinner aligns with Secrets We Keep through its psychological dive into seemingly ordinary people whose hidden pasts and secrets drive the unfolding crime drama.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4) Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass is a gothic supernatural horror miniseries (Image via Netflix)

Midnight Mass is a gothic supernatural horror miniseries created, written, and directed by Mike Flanagan. It is about a troubled, devout island community where strange miracles and dark occurrences start to happen after the arrival of some unknown, mysterious priest.

A young man returns to Crockett Island after serving time for manslaughter, just as a mysterious priest reignites the town’s dormant faith, soon leading to unsettling and chaotic events.

Midnight Mass shares Secrets We Keep’s atmospheric tension and exploration of a small community shaken by mysterious and unsettling events linked to new arrivals.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a British anthology science fiction show (Image via Netflix)

Black Mirror is a British anthology science fiction show written and developed by Charlie Brooker that combines speculative fiction with science fiction, usually in near-future dystopias.

Black Mirror, inspired by The Twilight Zone, satirizes modern society through technology's impact on human behavior, with most episodes written by Charlie Brooker and key input from producer Annabel Jones.

Black Mirror connects with Secrets We Keep through its exploration of how hidden forces, whether technological or social, expose the darker truths beneath ordinary life.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

6) The Third Day

The series follows a man and a woman drawn to a remote English island at different times (Image via HBO)

The Third Day is a thriller-drama series directed by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly for HBO and Sky Atlantic. The series illustrates the individual missions of a man and a woman who both end up on a remote English island at different moments in time, and they learn about the islanders' strong dedication to their old ways.

The trilogy unfolds in three parts: Summer follows Sam (Jude Law) as he uncovers the island’s secrets; Autumn is a 12-hour live event featuring Florence Welch; and Winter centers on Helen (Naomie Harris), whose search for answers threatens the island’s future.

The Third Day parallels Secrets We Keep by delving into the eerie dynamics of an insular community, where outsiders uncover disturbing traditions and long-buried secrets.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Obituary

Obituary is a darkly comic six-part series set in a small Irish town (Image via Apple TV+)

Created by Ray Lawlor, Obituary is a darkly comic six-part series set in a small Irish town, filmed mainly in Ballyshannon. It stars Siobhán Cullen as Elvira Clancy, a morbid, socially awkward obituary writer, with Michael Smiley as her troubled father and Danielle Galligan as her loyal friend.

When the newspaper shifts to a freelance model, Elvira is paid €200 per obituary, fueling her dark desire for more deaths. Her routine is shaken by a sharp new crime reporter, threatening to expose her secrets.

Obituary, like Secrets We Keep, delves into the shadows lurking beneath a tight-knit community, mixing suspense with dark comedy as individual desires collide with unsettling events.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch season 1 of Secrets We Keep on Netflix.

