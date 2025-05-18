Nonnas makes it to Netflix's Top 10 in less than a week after its release

The biographical comedy-drama film Nonnas was released exclusively on Netflix on May 9, 2025. Within a week since its release, the movie has already made it to Netflix's Top 10 list, making its debut at #1. The movie was directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Liz Maccie. It is based on the true story of Italian-American restaurateur Joe Scaravella.

As per Netflix, the comedy-drama film became the most-watched English film during its debut week with 15.3 million views. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film has also received positive reviews from critics, with a fresh score of 80% based on 51 reviews so far.

The comedy-drama film Nonnas has a runtime of one hour and 51 minutes. The project was rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for suggestive material, language, and thematic elements.

Nonnas debuts at #1 on Netflix's top 10 list during Mother's Day weekend

The comedy-drama film Nonnas made its debut at #1 with 15.3 million views in a week since its release. Other latest releases included in the list are Untold: The Liver King and the true crime documentary A Deadly American Marriage, which had 9.8 million views. Tom Hardy's action thriller, Havoc, also spent another week in the top 10 at #4 with 9.1 million views.

Here's the complete Netflix top 10 list of movies for the Mother's Day weekend:

Nonnas

Inside Man: Most Wanted

A Deadly American Marriage

Havoc

Twilight

Where the Crawdads Sing

It Takes Two

Home

Britain and the Blitz

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

What is Nonnas all about?

The official logline for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

The movie is based on the true story of Joe Scaravella, an Italian-American restaurateur who opened the restaurant, Enoteca Maria, in honor of his late mother. Established in 2007, the restaurant is known for featuring grandmothers from around the world as chefs, each preparing traditional home-cooked meals from their native cultures.

The cast and crew members for the film

Vince Vaughn stars as Joe Scaravella in Netflix's biographical comedy-drama film Nonnas. (Image via Netflix/Tudum)

The comedy-drama film was directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Liz Maccie. The film was co-produced by Fifth Season, 1Community, Madison Wells, and Matador Content, and its global distribution rights were acquired by Netflix. Florian Ballhaus was the credited cinematographer, and Marcelo Zarvos scored the music for the project.

The cast and crew members were interviewed by Netflix in May 2025, following the success of the movie in its opening week. Director Stephen expressed that the movie is as personal for him as the restaurant is for Joe.

“This movie is a love letter to my wife [Liz Maccie], who wrote the film. Knowing my wife, knowing her family, knowing her Italian background, and her childhood in New Jersey — I knew it was going to be a very special movie,” said Stephen.

The cast for the project is led by Vince Vaughn, who stars as Joe Scaravella. Linda Cardellini features as Olivia, Joe's high school crush. The four nonnas shown in the movie are Lorraine Bracco as Roberta, Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella, Talia Shire as Teresa, and Susan Sarandon as Gia. It also features Joe Manganiello as Bruno, Vince's best friend, and Drea De Matteo as Stella, Bruno's wife.

As per IMDb, the comedy-drama film has received a rating of 7/10 based on over 12,000 reviews from users so far.

Nonnas is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

