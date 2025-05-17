Secrets We Keep: Full list of cast in Netflix's Danish drama

Secrets We Keep is a six-episode Danish crime drama that premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2024. It is created by Ingeborg Topsøe, directed by Per Fly, and written by Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup.

The series is renowned for its compelling depiction of Denmark's au pair culture and a missing person case in a rich suburb of Copenhagen.

The story follows Cecilie, a mother and housewife, whose life is turned upside down when Ruby, the au pair of her neighbor, vanishes. As she learns that people close to her, like her husband and neighbors, may be involved, her mistrust and suspicion grow.

Nicole Curcic plays Katarina, Marie Bach Hansen plays Cecilie, Simon Sears plays Mike, and Lars Ranthe plays Rasmus.

Main cast list of Secrets We Keep

Marie Bach Hansen as Cecilie

Marie Bach Hansen at Chorus Girls Photocall - 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival (Source: Getty)

Marie Bach Hansen plays Cecilie, a wealthy mother living in a posh Copenhagen suburb. When Ruby, her neighbor's au pair, goes missing, Cecilie is disturbed. Her desire for knowledge and sense of justice drive her to look into the enigma even when it means betraying her loved ones and friends. Cecile's part is emotionally taxing as she plays a mother caught between loyalty and reality.

Marie Bach Hansen is known for her role as Signe in the popular Danish series The Legacy. She has worked in both film and television, including appearances in Those Who Kill and Riders of Justice.

Simon Sears as Mike

A still from Secrets We Keep (Image via Netflix)

Simon Sears plays Mike, Cecilie’s husband, a respected lawyer. He has a calm and composed demeanor that hides deeper secrets. As the series progresses, he becomes one of the suspects in the disappearance of Ruby. Tension rises when a key card from a hotel connects him to Ruby, and he becomes a central figure in the unfolding scandal.

Simon Sears gained international attention for his performance as Ivan in Shadow and Bone. He is also known for roles in Shorta and Follow the Money.

Lars Ranthe as Rasmus

A still from Secrets We Keep (Image via Netflix)

Lars Ranthe portrays Rasmus, Cecilie’s neighbor and the father of Oscar. Rasmus's past deeds and his son's conduct come under investigation as doubts mount. His part investigates the intricacies of fatherhood and privilege in a culture where image and power are all-important.

Ranthe is a celebrated Danish actor, known globally for his role in Another Round alongside Mads Mikkelsen. His past work includes The Hunt, Badehotellet, and Borgen.

Danica Curcic as Katarina

Danica Curcic at The 80th Venice International Film Festival (Source: Getty)

Danica Curcic plays Katarina, Cecilie’s friend and the wife of Rasmus. She appears supportive, but her character becomes increasingly suspicious as the investigation deepens. Katarina may hold the key to the truth behind Ruby’s fate, making her one of the show’s most pivotal characters.

Danica Curcic is widely recognized for her work in The Chestnut Man, another Danish Netflix hit. She has also starred in Equinox, Silent Heart, and Across the Waters.

Supporting Cast of Secrets We Keep

The supporting cast of the movie includes:

Excel Busano as Angel

Donna Levkovski as Ruby

Frode Bilde Rønsholt as Oscar

Lukas Zuperka as Viggo

Sara Fanta Traore as Aicha Petersen

Carl Christian Riestra as Carl

Marina Bouras as Dorte

Production and direction

Secrets We Keep is created by Ingeborg Topsøe, known for her work in Wildland and Hanna. Directed by Per Fly, the series has received praise for Borgen, a Danish political drama.

The screenplay is by writers Ina Bruhn (Darkness: Those Who Kill) and Mads Tafdrup (Speak No Evil). The creative team unites Denmark's top talents in television narrative.

Plot Summary of Secrets We Keep

The show takes place in one of Denmark’s wealthiest neighborhoods near Copenhagen. The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of Ruby, a Filipino au pair working for the Hoffmann family.

Cecilie, a friend of the Hoffmanns and a neighbor, becomes suspicious and starts investigating the case, and she looks into her family's participation in the catastrophe. With the help of her own au pair, Angel, and officer Aicha Petersen, she uncovers uncomfortable truths about her friends, husband, and community.

The story challenges how far individuals will go to defend their image, riches, and family.

Secrets We Keep is currently available exclusively on Netflix.

