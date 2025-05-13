The Reserve: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Reserve is the Danish title for Netflix's upcoming crime drama series. Also called Secrets We Keep, it follows the disappearance of Ruby, a Filipino woman from one of Denmark's wealthiest neighbourhoods. Ruby's neighbor, Cecilie, begins investigating the case as her suspicions grow, but she soon realizes that Ruby's disappearance is linked to her own family.

The official logline for The Reserve on Netflix reads:

"When a neighbor's au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world."

Created by Ingeborg Topsøe and directed by Per Fly, the show will be released on the streaming platform on May 15, 2025. Meanwhile, Marie Bach Hansen, Excel Busano, and Danica Curcic are some of the actors starring in the series.

When and where will The Reserve be released?

The Reserve is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The first season will have six episodes, which will all be released at the same time on the streaming platform.

As per a piece published by Netflix on April 23, 2025, director Per Fly opened up about why he chose to take up the project.

“When I was first introduced to the project, I was immediately drawn to the universe of the series. The North Coast’s attractive and aesthetic world provides a beautiful backdrop for a story about social class. Beneath the polished surface, secrets and conflicts are simmering. I was curious to explore what happens when the facade begins to crack,” he explained.

Creator Ingeborg Topsøe also spoke about the elements of making the mini-series The Reserve that she enjoyed.

“I enjoy experimenting with the genre because it requires the audience’s full attention, and placing a crime story in this particular setting is especially compelling. What happens when care and intimacy within the home are outsourced to an au pair? What does that stir in us - and in those closest to us? Does it reveal the best in us, or the worst?” she said.

What is The Reserve all about?

In the trailer, we see Ruby, a young homeworker who is distressed and requests the assistance of her neighbor.

"Cecilie, I need your help," she says.

However, Cecilie declines and states she cannot get involved in the personal matters of her neighbors. Soon after, Ruby disappears without a trace, not taking her passport or any money. Cecilie then decides to take matters into her own hands and begins her investigation.

"Something must have happened to make her want to leave," she states.

However, Cecilie is discouraged from pursuing the matter any further by those around her. Even the police show little urgency, dismissing Ruby’s case as unimportant, but Cecilie can’t let it go.

"I promise you, we'll find her," she tells Ruby's family.

With the help of her homeworker, Angel, Cecilie digs deeper into the layers of silence, complicity, and privilege in her wealthy Copenhagen suburb. As the investigation unfolds, Cecilie begins to uncover unsettling truths—not just about Ruby’s fate, but about her own community and family.

What begins as a search for a missing girl soon turns into a reckoning with deeply buried secrets and uncomfortable realities, forcing Cecilie to question her values, loyalties, and everything she thought she knew.

The Reserve will be released on Netflix on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

