What is the original language in Netflix's Secrets We Keep? Explained

Secrets We Keep is a Danish crime drama series that premiered on Netflix on May 15. The six-episode miniseries unfolds in one of Denmark’s most affluent suburbs near Copenhagen.

The show centers on the unexpected disappearance of Ruby Tan, a young Filipino au pair, which disrupts the peaceful existence of a privileged society. The story follows Cecilie, a mother and local resident who, along with her own au pair, starts looking into Ruby's enigmatic disappearance when the police show little urgency.

Ruby's disappearance reveals disturbing secrets behind the elite's well-preserved exteriors. Angel and a young investigator named Aicha support Cecilie's investigation, uncovering underlying power disparities and layers of exploitation.

As the narrative progresses, suspicion falls on Cecilie's closest friends and family, and the truth starts to splinter the seemingly ideal lives within the gated community.

The original language of Netflix’s Secrets We Keep is Danish. The series title in Danish is Reservatet. Due to the presence of Filipino characters, the show includes dialogues in English and Tagalog, but Danish remains the primary language throughout.

Secrets We Keep is a Nordic noir drama written by Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup, directed by Per Fly, and created by Ingeborg Topsøe. The story unfolds in a wealthy suburban neighborhood near Copenhagen, highlighting the imbalance between local Danish families and their Filipino au pairs.

The show explores dark themes of abuse, class division, and moral failures through the lens of a missing person’s case. With supporting dialogue in English and Tagalog, the six-episode story is primarily told in Danish. This multilingual feature emphasizes the cultural gap between employers and their domestic workers.

The wealthy, peaceful, and well-organized setting stands in sharp contrast to the disorder and corruption the investigation uncovers. Secrets We Keep depicts how social structures can allow violence to go unreported and the tacit complicity of privilege.

What happens at the end of the series?

The ending of Secrets We Keep leaves viewers with unsettling ambiguity. Ruby’s body is found drowned, and although signs suggest she was r*ped and pregnant, the cause of death remains unresolved.

Aicha’s investigation reveals that Oscar Hoffmann, the teenage son of Cecilie’s neighbors, is the father of Ruby’s unborn child. However, due to his age and lack of physical evidence, he avoids legal consequences.

Mike, Cecilie's husband, is initially suspected but later proven innocent by DNA testing. Oscar's participation in a disturbing messaging group that disseminates graphic material further connects him to Ruby's trauma. He coerces Viggo, Cecilie's son, into remaining silent by threatening him.

Oscar's mother, Katarina, eventually suggests that she might have had a run-in with Ruby before her passing. Nevertheless, no admission is made, and Katarina is not subject to judicial investigation. The case is unofficially closed with no justice for Ruby, and Oscar is sent to boarding school in the closing scenes.

Production, direction, and cast

Secrets We Keep is a collaboration among some of Denmark’s most prominent creators. The series is directed by Per Fly, known for Borgen, and written by Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup.

Marie Bach Hansen portrays Cecilie, the show's moral center. Simon Sears plays her husband, Mike, who becomes a suspect due to his dubious past. Danica Curcic portrays Katarina, his fiercely protective wife, while Lars Ranthe plays Rasmus, Cecilie's neighbor.

Sara Fanta Traore plays police officer Aicha, a determined character. The lives of Filipino au pairs Angel and Ruby, played by Excel Busano and Donna Levkovski, demonstrate the precariousness of migrant domestic workers in Denmark. Supporting roles include Frode Bilde Rønsholt as Oscar and Lukas Zuperka as Viggo, whose teenage actions have lasting consequences.

