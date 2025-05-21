Rotten Legacy ending explained: Does Lara publish the scandalous interview?

Rotten Legacy, also known as Legado, is a Spanish series that premiered globally on May 16, 2025, on Netflix. Created by Carlos Montero, Pablo Alén, and Breixo Corral, the show features an ensemble cast including Jose Coronado, Belén Cuesta, Diego Martín, Natalia Huarte, Gustavo Salmerón, Nico Romero, Iván Pellicer, María Morera, and Mireia Portas.

It follows the story of Federico Seligman, who retires from his company after being diagnosed with cancer. Two years later, he returns—only to be disappointed by the direction his children have taken the company. He begins taking measures and stops at nothing to ensure the legacy of his company is secured.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the series, Federico sits for an interview in which he exposes the scandals his children committed to keep his publication company, El Baltico, up and running. He also discloses the truth about the death of Bruno, one of the company's journalists, who died in Afghanistan.

Federico intends for the interview tape to be released only after his death, giving his children an opportunity to change their ways. However, the Spanish government is opposed to its release, as it reveals their corrupt schemes. By the end of Rotten Legacy, the tape is leaked and ends up in the hands of Lara, the youngest Seligman.

Unlike her father and brother, Lara is a bright-eyed idealist who still believes in the power of the truth without any conditions. Driven by her righteousness, she uploads the interview to the internet, revealing Federico’s confessions to the world.

How did Bruno die in Rotten Legacy?

As previously mentioned, when Federico records his Legacy interview, it's meant to expose his children's corruption as punishment for their immoral choices. Yet, in doing so, he knows that he must also carry his transgressions.

A few years ago, El Baltico hired Bruno as part of its war reporting in Afghanistan. The ambitious reporter went with the military to report important news abroad. However, he ultimately ended up stumbling upon something he shouldn't have. It turns out that Afghanistan had been a center for opium exports long before NATO's takeover of the region. Even after the takeover, the export rates did not cease and had become even more solidified, if anything.

While on assignment, Bruno discovered proof that established the role of the Spanish soldiers in such drug trafficking plots. To suppress the story, the military unit accompanying the reporter killed him. Following this, a report was fabricated stating that an exchange with insurgents resulted in Bruno dying alone.

How do the Seligmans save El Baltico in Rotten Legacy?

The Seligman family faces a desperate ultimatum: either pay a large sum to repurchase their newspaper, El Baltico, from Progresa or lose possession altogether. Determined to maintain the family heritage, Federico seeks a loan from national bankers, but they demand political influence in return.

To win the President's favor, Federico agrees to publish a scandal that helps him sever ties with his party. Despite initial hesitation, he exposes Rocio, a party member who abused her position for personal gain. The resulting fallout secures the President’s support, allowing Federico to obtain the loan and ultimately save the family newspaper.

Although Federico disliked the way his children ran the newspaper, he ultimately fell into the clutches of corrupt journalism toward the end of Rotten Legacy.

Season 1 of Rotten Legacy is available to stream on Netflix.

