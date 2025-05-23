Fountain of Youth (2025): Full list of cast and characters

Fountain of Youth is an American heist action adventure film written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Guy Ritchie. The movie combines aspects of mystery, adventure, and heist genres, and it is compared to classics like National Treasure and Indiana Jones. It was released on May 23, 2025, on Apple TV+.

Ad

The plot centers on a dying billionaire who hires Luke, a roguish treasure hunter, to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. His sister Charlotte, a principled art director, reluctantly joins him in tracing a series of hints hidden in Renaissance paintings. Their journey leads them to the Lusitania—a technologically elevated wreckage they must explore before it sinks once more—adding urgency to their mission.

Fountain of Youth has a runtime of 125 minutes and is available exclusively on Apple TV+ with a subscription. In the US, Apple TV+ offers a variety of subscription choices. After a seven-day free trial, viewers can subscribe directly through Apple for $9.99 per month. Alternatively, Prime Video offers Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription for $9.99 a month.

Ad

Trending

Exploring the cast of Fountain of Youth

John Krasinski as Luke Purdue

John Krasinski attends Apple's "Fountain of Youth" premiere (Image via Getty)

John Krasinski stars as Luke Purdue in Fountain of Youth, portraying a roguish treasure hunter obsessed with finding buried mysteries around the world. To pay tribute to his late father, who sparked his interest in ancient artifacts, Luke sets off on a quest to locate the fabled Fountain of Youth. He turns to his estranged sister Charlotte, a museum curator with knowledge of ancient civilizations, to assist him in accomplishing this.

Ad

Krasinski is an American actor best known for his roles in IF (2024), Free Guy (2021), and Next Gen (2018).

Natalie Portman as Charlotte Purdue

Natalie Portman attends movie premiere (Image via Getty)

Natalie Portman plays Charlotte Purdue, a museum curator who has chosen a more traditional life, separating herself from her family's adventurous history. Charlotte is pulled back into a dangerous and fascinating world when her estranged brother, Luke, returns to her life with a mission to locate the fabled Fountain of Youth.

Ad

Her knowledge of history and art becomes essential as they unravel hints concealed in well-known pieces of art, taking them on a journey around the world.

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman is best known for Lady in the Lake (2024), Bluey (2021), and What if...? (2021).

Eiza González as Esme

Eiza González portrays Esme in the movie (Image via Getty)

Eiza González portrays Esme, a complex and enigmatic figure who plays a pivotal role in the film's plot. Esme serves as both an enemy and an intriguing character throughout the narrative since she is a member of a covert organization tasked with protecting the location of the fabled Fountain of Youth. González calls Esme a mysterious, "machiavellian fun" character who has a poker face and is full of wit and sass.

Ad

Eiza is a Mexican actress and singer, known for her roles in Ash (2025), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

Domhnall Gleeson as Owen Carver

Domhnall Gleeson portrays Owen Carver in the movie (Image via Getty)

Domhnall Gleeson appears as Owen Carver, a rich and mysterious millionaire with a fatal sickness. Desperate to find a solution, Carver enlists intrepid traveler Luke Purdue to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. His persona complicates the narrative by leaving audiences and protagonists in the dark about his genuine motivations.

Ad

Domhnall Gleeson is a renowned Irish actor and writer, known for his roles in Retirement Plan (2024), Alice & Jack (2023-24), and Run (2020).

Arian Moayed as Inspector Jamal Abbas

Arian Moayed attends Apple's movie premiere (Image via Getty)

Arian Moayed portrays Inspector Jamal Abbas, a resolute policeman assigned to find the elusive treasure seeker Luke Purdue. Abbas negotiates the murky world of antiquities smuggling and the complications of international jurisdictions, his pursuit heightens the suspense in the narrative.

Ad

Arian is an Iranian-American actor, writer, and director, known for his roles in House of Spoils (2024), Shell (2024), and Case 63 (2023).

Laz Alonso as Patrick Murphy

Laz Alonso plays Patrick Murphy (Image via Getty)

Laz Alonso plays Patrick Murphy, a lifelong coworker of the late father of the Purdue siblings and an experienced traveler. Murphy brings his vast field knowledge and tactical know-how to the team as he joins Luke and Charlotte Purdue in their search for the fabled Fountain of Youth.

Ad

Laz Alonso is a well-known American actor, best known for his work in Robot Chicken (2021-22), The Boys (2019-24), and L.A.'s Finest (2019-2020).

Supporting cast of Fountain of Youth

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Carmen Ejogo as Deb McCall

Stanley Tucci as the Elder

Daniel de Bourg as Harold Cross

Steve Tran as Kasem

Benjamin Chivers as Thomas

Michael Epp as Praeger

Ad

Tune in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More