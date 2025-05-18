Your Friends and Neighbors episode 7 ending explained: Why does Coop get arrested?

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 7 premiered on Apple TV+ on May 17, 2025. The viewers finally get to see Jon Hamm's character of Andrew 'Coop' Cooper face the consequences of his actions.

Ad

Since the murder of Paul Levitt within the gated community, Coop has been among the primary suspects of police detective Lin. The fact that he's unable to come clean to her to hide the fact that he's secretly seeing Paul's ex-wife Sam as well as moonlighting as a burglar does not help his case.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors episode 7. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

At the end of episode 7, Coop gets arrested on the charge of murdering Paul. He became a suspect in the investigation after engaging in an argument with Paul during a party at his former best friend Nick's house a few days prior to the murder.

The investigators later discover traces of Coop's blood in the Leavitts’ home, from when he slipped and fell in Paul's blood on the floor the night of the murder. This, in turn, leads to Coop's house being searched, where they find the gun used to kill Paul in the trunk of his car.

Ad

While Coop's arrest seems to be the culmination of his wrong choices, he gets arrested on a false charge nevertheless. The police fail to discover Coop's hidden stash of cash, which he earned by committing petty burglary while searching his home.

As such, they are yet to connect him with the reported thefts in the neighborhood. However, they do find out about him and Sam, as the baby monitoring camera in Sam's son's room captured Coop the night he stayed over and helped tuck the child in bed.

Ad

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 7 further explores the plight of Elena

Expand Tweet

Ad

As seen on Your Friends and Neighbors, the housekeeper at Nick's house, Elena (Aimee Carrero), is the only person to catch Coop red-handed while stealing. However, instead of ratting him out, she joins him in the endeavor to support herself and her brother, and pay for her family's immigration to the US. Being desperate to come up in society fast, she does not have any reservations about turning to crime and stealing from the uber rich.

Ad

However, things have taken a turn for the worse for Elena ever since Coop messed up a stolen art deal to protect her from being preyed upon by the smuggler. The two have not broken into another home since, cutting off her source of extra income. Additionally in episode 7 of Your Friends and Neighbors, she discovers that her brother Chivo owes a local gang $150,000 for misplacing their stash while on a drug run.

Ad

Elena takes it upon herself to repay the debt and is provided the time of a single week to come up with the amount. She reaches out to her cousin Hector, who works at the security company, catering to most of the homes in Coop's neighborhood. While he previously helped her out with lock combinations of various homes for her and Coop, he turns her back this time round. And with Coop's arrest, Elena is seemingly left to fend for herself.

Ad

How did the gun that killed Paul end up in Coop's car?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the pilot episode of Your Friends and Neighbors, there has been a running gag of the trunk of Coop's Maserati Gran Turismo malfunctioning and opening up at random times. It began with his daughter Tori’s boyfriend, Jake, driving into his car in his family's driveway. With a twist in episode 7, it appears that the plot point finally serves his purpose.

According to the police, Paul was killed with a .38 caliber gun, which is different from his ex-wife’s unused .22 firearm. While it has been established that Coop is not the one to kill Paul, the murder weapon surprisingly turns up in his car.

Ad

It can thus be speculated that the killer has been keeping watch on Coop and is aware of his car's malfunctioning trunk door. They are most likely to have taken such an opportunity to plant the gun in the car to try and make him take the fall for the murder.

Follow for more updates on Your Friends and Neighbors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More