Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6 ending explained: Why did Coop get assaulted?

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6 was released on Apple TV+ on May 9, 2025. Created by Jonathan Tropper and starring Jon Hamm as Andrew 'Coop' Cooper, the story follows him attempting to move on from his last misadventure, which leads to him discovering his neighbor Paul Leavitt brutally murdered.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the end of Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6, Coop is seen enjoying dinner with his family when he is attacked by an art smuggler, Christian’s goon. In the previous episode, Coop fought Christian when the latter tried to force himself on his partner-in-crime, Elena, at a nightclub, and the attack seemed to be in retribution for the incident.

Coop’s friend and business manager, Barney, is also present at the restaurant with his family when the assault takes place. He rushes in to help Coop, but gets hit by a car that has Christian sitting inside it. Christian locks eyes with Coop as the car drives away, ensuring that he knows what he has brought upon himself by crossing him.

How does Coop and Mel reconnect in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6?

After sharing a tender moment at Mel’s birthday party, Coop gets a better chance to reconnect with his ex-wife when they take a trip to Princeton University for a campus tour for their daughter, Tori. The couple’s divorce is explained to be a result of Coop prioritising his work over his relationship, and Mel cheating on him with his best friend, Nick. However, it is well established in Your Friends and Neighbors that the two care deeply about each other.

Nick hints at Coop and Mel reconnecting when he asks if Mel would be okay traveling to Princeton with Coop—the place where they first fell in love. What starts as a family trip turns into a romantic getaway when Tori goes on a campus tour and Coop arranges for Hunter to join the Princeton band’s practice.

With no kids to watch, Coop and Mel drink, shop for candy, steal a jar of jam, have lunch, and even sneak into a church. They open up to each other—Mel apologizes for the past, and Coop admits he was fired. But he hides his relationship with their friend Sam and his illegal activities.

The two of them end up in bed, reliving their days as young lovers in college. On the trip back home, both Coop and Mel appear in an infectiously jolly mood, which also affects their children, who brighten up seeing their parents getting along after a long time. Everything goes like a dream until reality comes crashing down on Coop when he gets assaulted after they stop on their way to have dinner.

Investigation into the death of Paul Levitt in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6

Expand Tweet

The second person to discover Paul Levitt’s dead body after Coop is Sam’s housekeeper, and soon the establishment is swarming with police in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 6. The investigation is headed by Detective Lin, who smells ammonia on the floor of the crime scene and deduces someone (Coop) had tried to clean up the area. Seeing the bullet injuries on Paul- one in the head and two at the side, the officers theorize it to be an execution.

Lin questions Sam over the death of her ex-husband, who categorically denies any knowledge of it and has an alibi of being at her parents' home with her children when the incident took place. Her investigation also leads her to Coop, who tells her he was at the nightclub on the night of the murder. Both Sam and Coop deny being involved with each other when Lin hints at it, but the detective appears unconvinced.

While Coop's fight with Paul at Nick's party a few nights before the murder makes him a person of interest, Sam gets to inherit everything after Paul's death and thus has the strongest motive. It remains to be seen how Detective Lin proceeds with the investigation, now that Coop gets assaulted in public by goons and his friend gets run over.

