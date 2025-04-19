Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3 ending explained: Why did Mel cheat on Coop?

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3 was released April 18, 2025, on Apple TV+. Created by Jonathan Tropper, the show follows Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Jon Hamm), a divorced hedge fund manager who loses his job and takes to petty theft to support his extravagant lifestyle.

The pilot episode reveals that Coop and his ex-wife Mel, played by Amanda Peet, separated after he caught her cheating on him with his former best friend Nick.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In the new episode of Your Friends and Neighbors, Mel shares her perspective on splitting up with Coop to Sam, in a heart to heart conversation during their time together at a ladies self defense workshop.

Recently divorced herself, Sam has been involved with Coop without the knowledge of others in their gated community. She drunkenly compares Mel to her own husband Paul and accuses them both of cheating. While Mel agrees with the criticism, she explains herself saying:

“I was the one who cheated, but that was after years, years of trying to get Coop to pay attention to us. To me. No matter what I tried, the chasm between us got wider and wider. And at a certain point, there was nothing I could do.”

She later adds after a scuffle:

“I started disappearing. Becoming like one small part of his life instead of the thing that mattered the most. It was like he only had so much space in him and I wanted too much of it. I don't think Coop has that space in him. Maybe he did once, but not anymore.”

Who appears at Coop's home in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3?

When Coop returns home after securing legal help to sue his former firm in the Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3, he notices an unknown car in his driveway. Inside, he finds Lu, the elderly pawn shop owner waiting for him. He previously took the stolen watches to Lu. Coop's sister Ali has been keeping her company, and she then excuses herself to allow them to talk.

When alone, Lu informs Coop that she has looked into his background to make sure that he was not with the police. Now that she knows enough details about him and his family, she wishes to conduct business with him.

Lu buys the second watch from Coop, and warns him of ‘honor among thieves.’ The fact that she is successful in tracking him back to his home with ease means others can as well, as she does not want Coop to give her up in case he ever gets caught.

The interaction with Lu makes Coop realize that he is now more involved in the criminal world than he ever expected to be. However, he accepts the money offered to him, and uses it to pay off his debts to his friend and business manager Barney.

Does Coop get caught stealing in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 3 ends with a cliffhanger. Emboldened by his previous successful break-ins, Coop attempts to pull off another theft, this time at Nick’s home. Earlier in the night, Coop attended a party for the men in the community at the place, and saw Nick, an all-star NBA player, show off his championship ring to the guests.

After the guests leave, Coop returns to the display cabinet in which the ring is kept in the seemingly dark and empty home. However, as soon as he open the the cabinet door, he hears the sound of a gun being cocked, and puts his hand up in surrender. The identity of the person holding the supposed gun is not revealed, and is likely to be the opening of episode 4.

