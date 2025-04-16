Your Friends and Neighbors complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Your Friends and Neighbors is an American dark comedy crime drama television series, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, and created by Jonathan Tropper. The series is produced by Apple Studios and premiered on April 11, 2025, with its first two episodes. It has been renewed for a second season.

The show stars Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, and Aimee Carrero. Jon Hamm stars as Coop, a New York hedge fund manager who is recently divorced and becomes unemployed. He uses criminal methods to maintain his lifestyle and keep his family living to the standard to which they have become accustomed.

Apple TV+'s latest drama has nine-episode first season that began with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases every Friday at 9:00 PM ET. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes. Critics certified the show 83% ‘fresh’ while the audience score stands at 79%.

Release dates for all episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

The release timeline for all the episodes of the first season is tabulated as follows.

No. of Episodes Episode Name Release Date 1 This Is What Happens April 11, 2025 2 Deuce April 11, 2025 3 Theoretical Herpes April 18, 2025 4 Literal Dragons April 25, 2025 5 This Tourist Has Balls May 2, 2025 6 The Things You Lost Along the Way May 9, 2025 7 The First Honest Thing May 16, 2025 8 TBA May 23, 2025 9 TBA May 30, 2025

Where to Watch Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

Your Friends and Neighbors exclusively premiered on Apple TV+. The platform offers a single, ad-free subscription plan in the United States for $9.99 per month. There are no ad-supported tiers; all content is available without commercials.

New and eligible returning subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time promotion, paying $2.99 per month for the first three months until April 24, 2025. Additionally, Apple TV+ is included in Apple One bundles starting at $19.95 per month.

List of cast for Your Friends and Neighbors

Your Friends and Neighbors features a talented ensemble of cast members. Jon Hamm leads as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to burglary in his affluent neighborhood. Amanda Peet plays Mel Cooper, Coop's ex-wife, while Olivia Munn portrays Samantha "Sam" Levitt, Mel's friend entangled in an on-and-off relationship with Coop. Mark Tallman appears as Nick Brandes, an NBA player and Mel's new partner.

Hoon Lee takes on the role of Barney Choi, Coop's business manager, and Lena Hall plays Allison "Ali" Cooper, Coop's troubled younger sister. Isabel Gravitt portrays Tori Cooper, Coop's 17-year-old daughter, with Donovan Colan as Hunter Cooper, his teenage son. Aimee Carrero and Eunice Bae round out the main cast as Elena Benavides and Grace Choi, respectively.

What is the premise of Your Friends and Neighbors?

Your Friends and Neighbors follow Andrew Cooper, aka Coop, a divorcee father of two who loses his job for sleeping with his co-worker. His personal life is as chaotic as his professional one, with his ex-wife Mel cheating on him with his former best friend, and Coop having a casual affair with a family friend.

Coop's relationship with his children, Tori and Hunter, is also strained as a result. In a moment of desperation after finding himself unemployed, Coop steals from his neighbor's home while attending an invitation to a barbecue. However, instead of keeping his temptations in check, he decides to return to the scene of the crime in the absence of the homeowners and turn it into his source of cash flow for the upcoming days.

The premiere episode also introduces a horrific mystery. In the opening sequence, Coop is seen waking up in the foyer of a mansion next to a dead body lying in a pool of blood. The identity of the deceased is not revealed as the narrative shifts four months before the incident, from where it all begins.

