Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4 ending explained: Who catches Coop stealing?

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4 was released on Apple TV+ on April 25, 2025. Jonathan Tropper created the show starring Jon Hamm as Andrew 'Coop' Cooper, a hedge fund manager struggling in his personal and professional life and resorting to petty theft to maintain appearances.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the end of episode 3, Coop breaks into Nick's home to steal his championship ring but freezes when he hears a gun cock behind him. The opening scene of Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4 reveals that the gun is held by Elena, Nick's housekeeper.

Elena is surprised to see her boss' former best friend but decides to keep Coop's secret after he comes clean to her about his situation. Moreover, she tells him that she will be joining him in committing larceny across the neighborhood. While Coop appears to be conflicted about stealing with the housekeeper of the man sleeping with his ex-wife, Mel, he concludes that it is always good to have a backup.

Coop and Elena's partnership in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4

Elena does not waste time and calls out Coop the following night to steal a piece of jewelry. The duo hits four houses in two weeks and operates smoothly on account of the insider information that Elena has gathered over her time as a help in the gated neighborhood.

"Turned out the housekeeper network was a real thing and there was almost nothing about us that they didn't know," explains Coop. "They were a social network like any other - supporting each other, covering for each other, spreading information like currency across the neighborhood. These women, moving quietly and unobtrusively through our lives, were quietly and unobtrusively taking note of everything and sharing it in WhatsApp groups and weekly card games."

With things going their way, Elena insists they take help of her cousin Hector, who works at a security firm used by most of the residents in Coop's neighborhood to target the secure houses. They get the security codes for the houses from him by paying $5000 for each before attempting to steal a Hermes handbag from one of them.

Unfortunately, Coop triggers a second alarm while nicking the bag and finds his escape route blocked by a German Shepherd. The alarm brings the police to the area, and Coop barely manages to escape with Elena after suffering a dog bite on his ankle. He is forced to leave behind the bag to stave off the dog and loses his earpiece in the process.

Coop and Mel share a tender moment in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 4

Expand Tweet

Early in the episode, Mel comes across Coop's parents while shopping for groceries. The interaction adds to the self-doubt she is struggling with throughout Your Friends and Neighbors. Later, she is discovered crying in her bedroom by her daughter, Tori, as her birthday party gets underway. With the latter's help, Mel gets ready and shows up at the event hosted by Nick.

However, when she is asked to deliver a speech, Mel leaves the party and takes refuge atop a trampoline in a secluded area on the property. She is discovered by Coop, who gets reminded of the days they spent bouncing on it as a family.

Lying together, Mel confesses to Coop that she has not been doing well. She is having a hard time grasping reality and misses her past life. She also believes that she is not being good at her job as a child therapist and blames herself for messing up other people's children.

"It feels like I've been angry for so long. I thought I was angry at you, but now you're gone, I'm still so angry. I'm just f**ked up," Mel told Coop.

The duo goes on to relive their past by jumping about on the trampoline, away from other people. When the party is over, Mel passes over the expensive gift bags on her counter and grabs the brown paper bag she has received from Coop. Taking out candy from within, she sits on the floor and enjoys it with apparent satisfaction etched on her face.

