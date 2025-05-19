Love, Death & Robots volume 4: Full list of cast explored

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 is an American adult animated anthology television series created by Tim Miller and produced by Blur Studio. The series offers standalone episodes that explore themes of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and dark comedy. All four of the titular concepts are related to each episode. The fourth volume was released on May 15, 2025, on Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 has 10 episodes, with each episode being approximately 6–21 minutes long. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Love, Death & Robots has been certified fresh by critics, with their score standing at 100%.

The synopsis of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 reads:

"Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher."

Exploring the cast of Love, Death & Robots volume 4

Love, Death & Robots has a large group of cast members led by acclaimed actors of the adult animated anthology genre. The main characters are

Anthony Kiedis as Himself

Anthony Kiedis attends SNL50 (Image via Getty)

Anthony Kiedis appears as a marionette version of himself in the episode Can't Stop, a bizarre animated version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2003 performance at Slane Castle. Kiedis and his bandmates, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante, are shown in the David Fincher-directed short as string puppets playing their popular song Can't Stop.

Kiedis has previously appeared in films like Point Break (1991) and The Chase (1994). He is best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Flea as Himself

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage during FIREAID (Image via Getty)

Flea, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, plays a marionette version of himself in the episode Can't Stop of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4. The band's 2003 concert at Slane Castle is surreally reimagined in this animated short, in which every member is portrayed as a string puppet.

The Australian-American bassist and actor Flea (Michael Peter Balzary) is popular for his roles in Inside Out 2 (2024), Babylon (2022), and Toy Story 4 (2019).

John Frusciante as Himself

John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Image via Getty)

John Frusciante is the Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist in the episode Can't Stop in Love, Death & Robot. In the short, Frusciante and his bandmates are shown as string puppets playing their popular song Can't Stop.

Born John Anthony Frusciante, the American guitarist has mostly appeared in music videos of his band Red Hot Chili Peppers' tracks.

Chad Smith as Himself

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during Rock in Rio 2019 (Image via Getty)

Along with his bandmates, Chad Smith also appears as a marionette version of himself in the episode Can't Stop. Smith and his bandmates, Kiedis, Flea, and Frusciante, are shown in the animated short as string puppets playing their popular song Can't Stop.

The RHCP drummer has been a part of the band since 1988.

Emily O'Brien as Rose

Emily O'Brien as Rose in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 (Image via Instagram/@emroya)

Emily O'Brien provides the voice of Rose, the main character in the Spider Rose episode of Love, Death & Robots. The narrative, which takes place in the cyberpunk world first presented in Volume 3's Swarm, centers on Rose, a distraught Mechanist who has relocated to an asteroid ring after Jade of the rival Shaper Council killed her crew, including her husband, years ago.

The four-time Daytime Emmy-nominated actress and writer is known for her roles in DC Heroes United (2024), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Tell Me Why (2020).

John Boyega as Slash

John Boyega attends the Closing Night Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

John Boyega voices Slash, the central figure in the episode 400 Boys. Slash is the leader of the "Brothers," a group with psychic powers, in this post-apocalyptic city. Slash brings these organizations together to face the existential threat as opposing factions are destroyed by the terrifying 400 Boys.

The British actor is known for is roles in Breaking (2022), Small Axe (2020), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and The Woman King (2022).

Ed Skrein as Hilo

Ed Skrein attends the "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" (Image via Getty)

Ed Skrein voices Hilo, a key character in the episode 400 Boys in Love, Death & Robots. In this post-apocalyptic world, Hilo is one of several survivors who must face the mysterious and lethal 400 Boys. The episode delves into issues of solidarity, survival, and the difficulties of confronting a formidable foe.

Ed Skrein is an English actor known for his roles in Deadpool (2016), Naked Singularity (2021), and Rebel Moon (2023 and 2024).

Chris Parnell as Dingleberry Jones

Chris Parnell speaks on stage during the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (Image via Getty)

In Love, Death & Robots, Chris Parnell provides the voice of a crafty cat named Dingleberry Jones in the episode The Other Large Thing. This Persian cat, formerly named Sanchez, becomes disillusioned with his human owners and plots to take over the world.

Chris Parnell is a talented actor best known for Rick and Morty (2013-23), Grown-ish (2018), and Dogs in Space (2021).

John Oliver as Thumb Bringer

John Oliver as Thumb Bringer in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 (Image via X/@iamjohnoliver)

John Oliver provides the voice of Thumb Bringer, a robotic butler, in the episode The Other Large Thing of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4. Loyal but unaware, Thumb Bringer helps the cunning feline Dingleberry Jones in his comical attempt to rule the world. The satire is enhanced by Oliver's acerbic wit.

The British writer, comedian, and producer is the host of the HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and known for his roles in Community (2009-2015), The Lion King (2019), and The Smurfs (2011).

Phil Morris as General Dodds

Phil Morris attends the opening of The Hollywood Museum's Exhibit " (Image via Getty)

Phil Morris plays General Dodds in the episode titled Golgotha. The story, which takes place during an extraterrestrial visit, centers on Father Maguire, a vicar, who meets a representative of an aquatic alien race who believes that their messiah has returned to Earth in the form of a dolphin.

General Dodds embodies the viewpoint of the military, considering the ramifications of this exceptional assertion and the possible danger it provides.

Phil Morris is an African-American actor known for Doom Patrol (2019–23), Strays (2023), and Smallville (2006–2010).

Rhys Darby as Father Maguire

Rhys Darby attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Love Hurts" (Image via Getty)

Rhys Darby portrays Father Maguire in the live-action episode Golgotha. Father Maguire is a diligent vicar who unexpectedly is asked to speak to the representative of an aquatic alien culture that thinks their messiah has returned to Earth in the shape of a dolphin.

The New Zealand born Darby is an actor and writer best known for What We Do in the Shadows (2014), Our Flag Means Death (2022–2023), Kiff (2023-25), Love Hurts (2025), and The Z-Suite (2025).

Graham McTavish as Bishop Cleary

Graham McTavish arrives for the Premiere Of AMC's "Preacher" Season 2 (Image via Getty)

Graham McTavish portrays Bishop Cleary in Golgotha. Bishop Cleary, a senior church official, struggles with the theological ramifications of an extraterrestrial race's belief that their messiah has made a comeback to Earth in the shape of a dolphin.

The Scottish actor is popular for The Witcher (2019), Outlander (2014-24), and Preacher (2016–2019).

Bai Ling as Mei

Bai Ling arrives for the Screening Of "Patsy Lee And The Keepers Of The 5 Kingdoms (Image via Getty)

Bai Ling provides the voice of Mei, the main character in the episode The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4. The episode, which is set on a luxurious orbital station over Jupiter, depicts a vicious gladiatorial match in which Mei and other genetically modified fighters compete against dinosaurs in lethal races for the amusement of affluent onlookers.

The Chinese-American actress is best known for Werewolf Game (2025) and Phoenix (2023).

Mr. Beast as Master of Ceremonies

MrBeast speaks onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2025 at David Geffen Hall (Image via Getty)

Mr. Beast plays the voice of the Master of Ceremonies in the episode The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur. This episode, which takes place on the moon Europa of Jupiter, involves a vicious gladiatorial match in which genetically modified fighters compete in lethal races on dinosaurs.

Born Jimmy Donaldson, the American YouTuber is better known as MrBeast. Some of his best works are Beast Games (2024-25), Beast Philanthropy (2021-24), and Beast Reacts (2021).

Roger Craig Smith as Cap & Coombs

Roger Craig Smith as Cap & Coombs in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 (Image via X/@RogerCraigSmith)

Roger Craig Smith voices both Cap and Coombs in the episode How Zeke Got Religion in Love, Death & Robots volume 4. Coombs is a member of the aircraft's crew, and Cap is the commanding officer who sends the bomber on its dangerous mission.

Roger Craig Smith is a voice actor and former stand-up comic. Over 170 characters were voiced by him for the Emmy-winning Cartoon Network series Regular Show. Some of his best work are Tails Tube (2022-25), Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2025), and Arcane (2021-2024).

Ronny Chieng as Smart Toothbrush

Ronny Chieng attends the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM (Image via Getty)

Ronny Chieng voices the Electric Toothbrush in the episode Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners in Love, Death & Robots volume 4. In this animated short, a number of smart household devices provide monologues in which they express annoyance and amusement at the actions of their human owners.

Ronny Chieng is a Malaysian-born American stand-up comedian and actor. He is best known for his roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021),Krapopolis (2025), and Joy Ride (2023).

Kevin Hart as Intelligent Air Ionizer

Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+'s "Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood" (Image via Getty)

Kevin Hart provides the voice of the Intelligent Air Ionizer in the episode Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners of Love, Death & Robots, Volume 4. A mockumentary technique is used in this animated short, which features monologues from smart household equipment that convey their annoyance with human conduct.

Kevin Hart is an American actor and comedian. Some of his best works are The Upside (2017), Back on the Strip (2023), Lift (2024), and Borderlands (2024).

Amy Sedaris as Home Security System

Amy Sedaris attends the Film Independent Live Read of "Cruel Intentions" (Image via Getty)

Amy Sedaris voices the Security Camera in the episode Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners. The Security Camera gains a layer of sardonic comedy from Sedaris's description, which emphasizes the gap between human behaviors and cutting-edge technology.

Amy Sedaris is an American comedian, writer, and actress best known for BoJack Horseman (2014–2020), The Mandalorian (2019–2023), and The Book of Boba Fett (2022).

Dan Stevens as Satan

Dan Stevens, recipient of the Award of Excellence in Acting, (Image via Getty)

In Love, Death & Robots Volume 4, Dan Stevens voices Satan in the episode For He Can Creep. The story, which is set in London in 1757, centers on a poet who is imprisoned in an asylum and whom Satan tries to force into creating a verse that has the potential to wipe out humanity.

Stevens' portrayal of the Prince of Darkness heightens the episode's darkly whimsical tone by giving him a captivating and unnerving presence.

Dan Stevens is best known for Solar Opposites (2023–present), The Guest (2014), Apostle (2018).

Jim Broadbent as Christopher the Poet

Jim Broadbent attends the "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" (Image via Getty)

Jim Broadbent voices Christopher the Poet in the episode For He Can Creep. Broadbent's depiction effectively conveys Christopher's internal conflict between moral opposition and artistic inspiration.

The English actor is best known for Paddington (2014), The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (2023), and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2024).

