Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6 ending explained: Who is the messiah for The Lupo?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6 follows the story of a priest named Father Donal, who is brought to a beach by the army to speak with an envoy of an aquatic alien race, known as The Lupo.

In the recent past, a school of blackfin dolphins was wiped out by an oil spill, all except one blackfin, who returned from the doors of death. Donal claimed that the incident was a resurrection, even though the Church had not made its position clear.

Somehow the aliens become aware of Donal’s proclamation, and come to Earth to witness the blackfin in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6. Since they belong to the water themselves, The Lupo considers the ‘resurrected’ blackfin to be their Messiah, and wonder why their lord chose to make his presence felt on Earth, instead of their own planet 50 light years away.

Series creator Tim Miller directed Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6 himself, based on the short story written by Dave Hutchinson and adapted for screen by Joe Abercrombie. It serves as a rare live-action addition to the adult animated anthology series, where each episode deals with a unique story usually falling under the genres of horror, comedy, science fiction, and/or fantasy.

Why does Donal claim that humans have f*cked up in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6?

Before his meeting with the alien envoy, Donal is warned by the clergy as well as the army not to screw up the interaction, since it is speculated that The Lupo is a technologically superior race with considerable military might. The nervous priest promises to do his best and goes on to face a Lupo with long tentacles like an octopus and a head in a helmet filled with water.

The two of them stroll down the beach, discussing faith and what happened to the blackfin dolphin days ahead. Soon, they halt and the alien calls out to the ocean. Miraculously, the blackfin responds, calling back and jumping gracefully out of the water. The interaction overwhelms the alien and it becomes confident of the creature being the Messiah.

“She gives a testament of rampant murder by those who walk of those who swim,” the alien tells Donal of the blackfin’s message, highlighting the destruction of marine life that human beings have caused over the ages. Prioritizing their own profits and benefits, humans have committed crimes against aquatic life, from hunting them to dumping garbage and spilling oil, making their habitats inhabitable.

Heeding the words, The Lupo declares war on humanity as their holy crusade, and swim out to the ocean, ignoring Donal’s pleas. Spaceships appear in the skies and begin to rain fire on Earth, and when a clergyman asks Donal what happened, he simply says, “I think we f*cked up.”

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 6?

All episodes of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2025. It can be streamed exclusively on the platform with subscriptions beginning at $7.99 per month, where viewers are subjected to ads. For an ad-free experience, the plan can be upgraded to the Standard pack, priced at $17.99 per month, or the Premium one, which allows 4K streaming, at $24.99 per month.

