Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 4 ending explained: Who are The 400 Boys?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 is the latest installment in the adult animated anthology series that premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2025. Created by Tim Miller, each episode tells a unique story that can usually be categorized under horror, comedy, science fiction, and/or fantasy. Episode 4 of this season, titled 400 Boys, is set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world where cities have been left in ruins after being attacked by giant babies.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Croak, a member of a street gang led by Slash, names the gigantic babies as "the 400 boys," since the 400th block is the first one to be attacked in Fun City, where the story takes place. Later in episode 4, an elder of the Balrogs gang shares the origin of the giants, claiming that they were “beings from the outside” who appeared when the world was left broken as a result of nuclear warfare.

Robert Valley has directed episode 4 based on a short story written by Marc Laidlaw and produced by Passion Animation. Excluding credits, Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 4 has a runtime of 12:52 minutes.

External threat acts as a uniting force in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 4

The attack of the giant babies in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 4 forces street gangs who have long fought each other to set aside their differences to avenge their fallen city.

In the opening scene, Slash and his team are seen in their hideout trying to telepathically control an unloaded gun, and fail. Among them, Jade explains that it is because they don't have enough members to power through while recalling seeing the giants rip up a bridge and throw it at the moon.

Shortly afterward, the roof of the place caves in, and the team is forced out on the street. Realizing that there is nowhere left to hide, the gang decides to fight back. They come across Hilo, Slash’s sworn enemy and member of the rival gang Soooots. Hilo is responsible for the permanent scar on Slash’s face, but they both realize now is not the time to fight. Hilo informs the gang that all members of Soooots were wiped out for trying to confront the giant themselves.

Swearing revenge for his fallen comrades, Hilo joins Slasher, and the expanded gang goes through town looking for other survivors. They meet up with the Galrogs, a group of female warriors on roller skates and sharpened ice hockey sticks. Together with other survivors, they face the giants in a final battle.

The survivors are collectively able to muster enough telekinetic power to blast the giants with blue electrical energy beams, significantly weakening them. In the fight that follows, many lose their lives, including Hilo. But the 400 Boys are ultimately put to the ground. Their resemblance to giant babies gets highlighted as the last one alive is seen crying before Slash puts a bullet in its head.

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4?

All episodes of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. Subscription plans to the platform begin at $7.99 per month, where viewers are subjected to ads. For an ad-free experience, the plan can be upgraded to Standard, priced at $17.99 per month, or Premium, which allows 4K streaming, at $24.99 per month.

