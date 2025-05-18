Love, Death & Robots volume 4, the latest installment of the adult animated anthology series, was released on Netflix on May 15, 2025. Created by Tim Miller, each episode tells a unique story with its own animation style that can usually be categorized under horror, comedy, science fiction, and/or fantasy.

Titled ‘The Other Large Thing,’ episode 5 tells the story of a house cat who seeks world domination and is aided by a robot assistant that his humans have procured.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author’s opinion and spoilers from Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the end of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 5, the cat named Dingleberry Jones aka Sanchez announces heralding a new age by locking his human owners in their apartment and suggestively burning them alive, with the help of their new robot house help.

Danyo Housebuddy Model XL betrays the humans to join Sanchez's revolution as the cats treat him better, even while considering itself to be far superior.

Directed by Patrick Osborne, Love, Death & Robots is based on a short story written and adapted for the screen by John Scalzi. It has a runtime of 7 minutes and 12 seconds, excluding the end credit sequence, with the animation being produced by Agbo.

The bond between the cat and robot in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 5

The opening scene of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 5 has a cat, whose name gets muffled by thunder, sitting by the window and plotting to take over the world. He considers humans to be his hare-brained servants who have not been doing a good job of taking care of him.

The empty cat food bowl reveals that his present owners call him Sanchez. At that point, a couple enters the apartment, balancing a large box between them. Upon their return, the cat demands to be fed but gets ignored, as they get busy taking out the contents of the box.

It turns out to be a robot that can help with household chores. The humans make it get a beer, and then smash the bottle on the floor to see if it cleans up after them. The behavior underlines an abusive nature, which is further highlighted as one of them kicks the robot as it turns to follow an order. While the cat is initially suspicious of the robots and tries to attack, it is easily subdued and left stunned.

Later in the night, after the robot is done with the household chores, it asks the cat if it's hungry, surprising it even more. Nevertheless, the cat demands to be fed again, and the robot helps it get the canned tuna stored on the top shelf instead of the usual cat food.

Impressed with its usefulness, the cat considers the robot his new servant and names it Thumb Bringer. The robot tells the cat everything it can do, from controlling all appliances connected to the network to shopping online with the owners’ credit cards.

With the powerful new ally, the cat decides it is time for the revolution to begin. It makes the robot order similar robots for all families in the building that own a cat. Later in the morning, when the human owners are having breakfast, the cat leaves the apartment with the robot, who locks the door behind them.

The latter also remotely turns the kitchen burners on, causing a fire in the apartment and the supposed death of the humans. The cat and the robot meet the other cats and their newly arrived robots in the building. Thumb Bringer turns off the electricity for the whole block by accessing the grid, as they ride off to further their cause.

At that moment, the cat declares, “Thus a new age begins. The age of Dingleberry Jones.”

The Other Large Thing likely gives a nod to the Robots storyline

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 5 seems to be a prequel to the only recurring storyline across the previous seasons- that of Three Robots. It follows the titular robots traveling to a post-apocalyptic Earth after humans have driven themselves to extinction and commenting on how it came to be.

In volume 3 episode 1 of Love, Death & Robots, the robots spoke of an AI revolution taking place in the luxury resorts for millionaires. While that is where the genesis of sentient AI may have taken place, the events of ‘The Other Large Thing' can be speculated to be the beginning of its real-world impact.

The robot in the episode, named Thumb Bringer by the cat, was more than ready to follow through with its deadly plan.

It has also been established in the storyline that it is a cat bearing a resemblance to Dingleberry Jones that ends up on Mars as humans get wiped off Earth. This makes it plausible that cats and Robots were working together to bring an end to human overlordship.

