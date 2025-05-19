Who plays the cat in Love, Death & Robots? Everything to know about the actor behind this role

The fourth season of Love, Death & Robots has made its way to Netflix on Thursday, May 15, 2025, bringing another ten animated shorts of horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy from creator Tim Miller. This season, the series brings a slew of interesting characters, from dinosaur gladiators, string-puppet rock stars, and messianic cats.

The felines, in particular, take the center stage in Love, Death & Robots volume 4, and Chris Parnell voices "The Cat" in the Emmy-winning series. It's a role that the Memphis, Tennessee-born actor has played in previous seasons of the show. However, he's not the only one who voices feline characters in the latest installment of the series.

In the final short of the series, a mystical cat teams up with a group of alley cat friends to ward off Satan. The episode features some veterans in the voice acting world to bring to life these animated cat characters.

Chris Parnell is "the go-to voice for cats" in Love, Death & Robots

Actor and comedian Chris Parnell has lent his voice to the famed cat character in Love, Death & Robots. He has lent his voice to bring to life the animated cat characters in seasons 1 and 3 of the anthology series, and he returns once again in volume 4 to voice yet another feline. Director Patrick Osborne teased Parnell's return, calling him a go-to voice actor for cats in the series.

He said in a feature of the series in Netflix Tudum, teasing Parnell in episode 4, The Other Large Thing:

"Chris Parnell is the go-to voice for cats in Love, Death & Robots. This short could be seen as a distant prequel to The Three Robots from season 1 and 2. Though it technically is a different cat, it seemed perfect to bring Chris back to the role."

In The Other Large Thing, Chris Parnell voices the golden-haired house cat named Sanchez, aka Dingleberry Jones. He's a scheming cat who has one goal in his life, which is world domination. Sanchez teams up with a tech-savvy robotic butler to carry out his ambitious undertaking.

Parnell is known for his work in front of and behind the camera. He starred in Grown-ish, Anchorman 2, and 30 Rock. However, his filmography consists mainly of voice acting roles. He voiced Mr. Peabody in The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, various roles in Nature Cat, Archer, Rick and Morty, American Dad!, and more.

Who else voiced cat characters in Love, Death & Robots volume 4?

Besides Chris Parnell's Sanchez, the fourth season of Love, Death & Robots features various cat characters, brought to life by other voice actors. In the last installment of the season, For He Can Creep, it's 1757 in London. A cat named Jeoffry stands between his poet owner and the Prince of Darkness, and he teams up with his alley cat friends to protect his owner from Satan.

JB Blanc voices the mystical, protective Jeoffry. Blanc is known for starring as Dr. Barry Goodman in Better Call Saul and Batir in HBO's Barry. He also famously voiced Warwick in the Arcane TV series and Hagrid in the Harry Potter video games. Other voice actors in the episode include:

Jane Leeves as the stray cat named Polly, a friend of Jeoffry (Frasier)

Nika Futterman as Nighthinter Moppet, the kitten with supernatural powers (Star Wars)

Dave B. Mitchell as Tom, a stray cat and friend of Polly (Spider-Man and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth video games)

All ten episodes of Love, Death & Robots are now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1 through 3 of the dark comedy series are also available to watch on the streamer with a subscription.

