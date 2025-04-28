Better Call Saul tracks Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman, a small-time lawyer with a big-time moral compass problem. The series weaves a slow-burn character study through legal loopholes, cartel conflicts, and personal downfalls. Set in the same universe as Breaking Bad, it functions as both a prequel and a standalone story, chronicling Jimmy's messy path as he inches closer to becoming Albuquerque’s most morally flexible attorney.

The series stayed close to its roots, with the majority of Better Call Saul filmed in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico. Iconic locations like the strip malls, courtrooms, fast food joints, and desert hideouts weren’t built on some Hollywood backlot—they’re real places scattered across the city and beyond.

Bob Odenkirk leads the cast with a performance that’s layered enough to keep things interesting. Alongside him are Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as the chilling Gus Fring.

Fans stayed hooked for the complex storylines, the moral grey zones, and the grounded intensity. And of course, the striking visuals played their part. Which brings us to the next question—where exactly in ABQ was Better Call Saul filmed? Let’s take a look at all the filming locations explored in Better Call Saul.

Disclaimer: The article contains SPOILERS for the show!

Exploring the locations from Better Call Saul, from the Skate Park to the Nail Salon

1) Cinnabon

Still from Better Call Saul season 1 (Image via AMC)

In the final season of Breaking Bad, when Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) drug empire begins to crumble, Saul Goodman makes a sly comment about ending up at a Cinnabon. That throwaway line turns into reality in the opening scene of Better Call Saul’s first episode. Shot entirely in black-and-white, the scene shows a weary Saul—now going by the alias Gene Takavic—managing a Cinnabon outlet in Omaha, living a life far removed from the chaos of his past.

This Cinnabon sequence reappears in the season openers of five out of the six seasons, becoming a recurring motif and an unexpected symbol of Saul’s new identity. While the story places Gene in Omaha, the actual filming took place at a closed Cinnabon store inside Albuquerque’s Cottonwood Mall. The same mall was also featured in Netflix’s Daybreak.

2) Chuck McGill’s House

Still from Better Call Saul season 1 (Image via AMC)

Much of the show revolves around the tense relationship between Jimmy and his older brother Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), co-founder of the law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill. Chuck was once a highly respected attorney in Albuquerque. Though he remains a partner at the firm, he suffers from electromagnetic hypersensitivity and lives a secluded life inside his home, which features frequently throughout seasons one to four.

Chuck is extremely rigid in his beliefs, and his strict, electricity-free lifestyle means Jimmy has to “ground” himself every time he visits—usually by leaving his cellphone in the mailbox before stepping inside with supplies. As per Fifty Grande, Chuck's house is located in San Cristobal Road SW, Albuquerque.

3) Courthouse Toll Booth

Still from Better Call Saul Season 1 (Image via AMC)

The iconic courthouse parking booth where Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) first crossed paths with Jimmy McGill isn’t actually a courthouse at all. It’s the lot on the north side of the Albuquerque Convention Center. This is where Jimmy kept running out of the pesky validation stickers, and Mike—cool as ever—would make him cough up the fee anyway.

Their back-and-forth turned into a ritual, one that slowly edged into absurd territory. Eventually, Jimmy just started lifting the gate himself, with or without stickers. The spot’s still there, looking mostly the same.

4) Day Spa & Nail

Still from Better Call Saul season 2 (Image via AMC)

Before the loud suits and cartoonish billboards, Jimmy McGill ran his scrappy solo practice out of a nail salon's backroom. Barely big enough to fit a desk, the place doubled as his office and crash pad. Fans might remember him helping himself to cucumber water (strictly for customers), or soaking his feet after a long day of courtroom chaos.

He kept the space through season five. The real-life Day Spa & Nail is closed now, but for a while, they leaned into the hype—offering a “Better Call Saul” pedicure and proudly displaying a photo of Bob Odenkirk with the owners. These days, the foot soaks are long gone, but the location still draws curious fans.

As per Condé Nast Traveller, this nail salon was located at Juan Tabo Boulevard in Glenridge Park in Albuquerque.

5) Dog House

Still from Better Call Saul season 2 (Image via AMC)

The Dog House is hard to miss—especially after dark. That glowing yellow dachshund sign is a local landmark. It was a regular hang for Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, and later popped up in Better Call Saul when Jimmy and Kim grabbed dinner and talked shop (and her exit from Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill).

No glam, no gimmicks. Just comfort food with some Albuquerque lore. It also happens to sit just a short walk from Chuck McGill’s place. As per Fifty Grande, this location is at 1216 Central Avenue Northwest, in Albuquerque.

6) Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill

Still from Better Call Saul season 1 (Image via AMC)

The HHM lobby stays winning when it comes to natural light. Those floor-to-ceiling windows are total scene-stealers. Some of the most memorable Better Call Saul moments unfolded right there—light bouncing off the marble, shadows doing half the storytelling. The firm, started by Chuck McGill and George Hamlin, became ground zero for all the Jimmy drama.

From working the mailroom to bumping into Kim Wexler during her intern days, HHM was where a lot of things quietly started to unravel. Howard Hamlin later came into the mix, slapping his name on the door and locking horns with Jimmy more times than anyone could count. The Pan American Building in Albuquerque stood in for the real deal in those lobby and exterior shots, and it brought the vibe every single time.

7) Twisters Burgers and Burritos (AKA Los Pollos Hermanos)

Still from Better Call Saul season 3 (Image via AMC)

Even without watching Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad, the Los Pollos Hermanos logo is hard to miss. The place is more than just a fast food joint. It’s Gus Fring’s front, both literally and narratively.

The restaurant pops up across Breaking Bad and again from season three onward in Better Call Saul, tying together Jimmy’s slow spiral and Gus’s tightly wound empire. It’s not just a backdrop—it’s where deals happen, tensions build, and silence gets loud. The original filming location is a real fast-food spot that slid right into character. This Twisters joint is located 4275 Isleta Boulevard SW in Albuquerque.

6) Los Altos Skate Park

Still from Better Call Saul season 1 (Image via AMC)

Los Altos Skate Park in Albuquerque made a quick but memorable cameo in season one of Better Call Saul when Jimmy tracked down Cal and Lars Lindholm, the scam-happy brothers who tried hustling him for 500 bucks. Instead of bailing, Jimmy flips the con, recruiting them to pull one over on Betsy Kettleman in a bid to land her as a client.

What's unique about Better Call Saul is that most of its filming locations are real, not set-built like in many other shows. This adds a level of authenticity to the series, making the Albuquerque backdrop feel as integral to the story as its unforgettable characters and plot twists. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

