10 best characters from Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular shows of all time. Viewers love the twists and turns, layered plot building, and most importantly, the engaging characters. Created by Vince Gilligan and his team, the show has created a cinematic universe with interesting storylines.
From Walter White to Saul Goodman, the show is filled with complex characters who keep you hooked with their personal character arcs. Character arcs in the Breaking Bad universe impact many things, and sometimes, they make viewers see the show through a lens they never expected.
Below, is a list of some of the best characters from the universe of Breaking Bad. Viewers can go through the list and read about their favorite characters.
Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author’s opinion.
Saul Goodman, Jesse Pinkman, and eight best characters from Breaking Bad
1) Jane Margolis
Jane Margolis is played by Krysten Ritter. She is one of those characters who is there on the screen for a very short time but creates a big impact. She was the girlfriend of Jesse Pinkman and a drug addict.
She helped Jesse see the positive side of things and made him happy again. However, Walter didn't exactly like the loss of control over Jesse because of Jane. Eventually, Walter lets Jane die of a drug overdose, which made Jesse consolable, and Walter got back his control on him.
2) Skyler White
Skyler White played by Anna Gunn, is Walter White’s wife in the show. They started as a happy couple, but eventually, as the story progressed, their marriage turned into shambles.
With Walter’s constant lies, Skyler felt distanced from him. Eventually, Skyler discovers Walter's drug dealing secrets and becomes an integral part of Walter’s team.
3) Todd Alquist
Todd Alquist, played by Jesse Plemons, is also one of the interesting characters in the show who creates a lasting impact despite his small stint. Jesse starts working with Walter and Mike from season five onwards.
Todd appears to be an intelligent ally. However, his evil side comes into the picture when he kills a child during a hesit. He is also revealed to be a traitor later, as he is working with Uncle Jack while trying to win the trust of Walter White.
4) Hector Salamanca
Hector Salamanca is shown to be a disabled man living in an old age home. However, he still manages to run his drug business and rule over the Salamanca family.
Hector‘s qualities of putting his family above everything make him look weak in front of Fring. Despite being on the losing side in the drug battle, he still manages to put up a very intense fight with Fring and hold on to his ancestral status.
5) Hank Schrader
Hank Schrader played by Dean Norris is one of the honest characters of the Breaking Bad universe. Hank plays the role of a DEA officer who worked hard to give a tough time to the drug lords.
He was able to take down a lot of characters but was deceived by his very own family. When he got to know that his brother-in-law was majorly involved in the drug business, his life took a complete turn. Hank finds links between Heisenberg being Walter White and eventually is killed by the other members of the drug cartel.
6) Mike Ehrmantraut
Mike Ehrmantraut played by Jonathan Banks is a character viewers look up to whenever there is a certain problem in the Breaking Bad universe. He works as a fixer for Gus Fring and Saul Goodman, and his past experience with law enforcement and the military helped him know the ways out of any complex situation.
Mike was highly skilled and was very specific with what sort of jobs he would take on. He may have chosen the wrong path, but his intent was to do his best to look after his family since his son’s death.
7) Gustavo Fring
Intimidating and Gus Fring go hand in hand. Pretty simple and a decent man on the outside, but he is the cruellest character on the show. Gustavo Fring is played by Giancarlo Esposito.
Gus shook hands with Jesse and Walter but was always worried about their carelessness and the lack of scale they could achieve. Gus knew how to run a crime in an organized fashion, but he ultimately was deceived and killed by Walter White because of the relationship turning sour.
8) Jesse Pinkman
Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul was a student in high school who studied science under Walter White. When Walt eventually tried to make some money through drug dealing, it was Jesse who helped him navigate his potential as a drug dealer.
Jesse may have been the aimless kid since the start of the show, but eventually, he became quite mature and pragmatic. Throughout the show, he is abused by many because of his innocence, and finally, in the El Camino film, we see him taking a step towards a new life.
9) Saul Goodman
Saul Goodman aka Jimmy McGill, plays the role of a criminal lawyer who goes to any lengths to win the case. He will help the worst of people and keep them out of trouble as he believes everyone deserves a chance.
Bob Odenkirk plays the role of Saul Godman, and his complete story is told through a spin-off show called Better Call Saul. Jimmy worked quite hard to reach the pinnacle and achieved a lot of fame through his resources and wit. However, things went south eventually, and he had to give up on everything.
10) Walter White
Walter White played by Bryan Cranston is the leading actor in the show. He faced constant setbacks since the start of the show and finally decided to take things into his own hands when things went extreme. The path he chose did give him a lot of wealth, but eventually, it came with a price.
While he did start his work as a drug lord to provide for his family after his cancer diagnosis, but eventually got too greedy. His resourcefulness, wit, and the constant greed to have more did give him the power and money he never expected but in the process, he lost everyone who cared for him.
