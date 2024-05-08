WATCH: Marvel's Krysten Ritter fails to guess Jason & Travis Kelce clue on Wheel of Fortune

Jason and Travis Kelce have become one of the most prominent pairs of brothers in pop culture. Thanks to their podcast and Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift, almost everyone knows who they are. Almost is a key word here, as Marvel actress Krysten Ritter is one of the few people who doesn't know of the Kelce brothers.

Ritter inadvertently revealed this on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune." In a celebrity episode, the brothers were an answer, and it took her until she had the full name on the board and she even wasn't sure then. Afterward, the "Jessica Jones" star said she didn't even know who they were.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarah Levy had to begin explaining who they were, which she said she only knew because of Swift's relationship with Travis. Swift and Kelce began dating last September, and their relationship took off and catapulted Kelce into a higher stratosphere of fame.

But even that doesn't make him or his brother universally known, as Ritter, who rose to fame for her role in "Breaking Bad," proved here. Fortunately, she did get the answer right and earned some credit in the game show, even though she had no clue who they were.

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the most notable podcasts of 2024

While not known to everyone, Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the biggest and most listened-to podcasts in the world. That didn't help Krysten Ritter, but it has made them way more well-known.

"New Heights" is ranked 68th of all podcasts in any genre by Apple Podcasts in America. They are second for football podcasts and third for all sports. In Great Britain, they're the 10th-ranked football podcast.

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts

The Kelce brothers have Spotify's number-one ranked sports podcast and the 47th out of all podcasts. The duo has been doing this for some time now, but they have recently exploded thanks to dedication, winning personalities, and a slight boost from Taylor Swift fans.

It's possible that they will continue to grow, as Jason will now have more time to focus on the podcast's direction in his retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback