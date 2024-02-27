2024 NFL Combine notes: Taylor Swift and $255.4 million salary cap, AFC rival's hunt for L’Jarius Sneed and more

The NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis today. While it’s a chance for almost 330 NFL hopefuls to display their skills in front of league decision makers, free-agent talks will also be heating up between teams and agents over the week.

Is Taylor Swift responsible to $255.4 million salary cap?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many were pleasantly surprised when the league announced the salary cap would be set at $255.4 million this season. The initial expectations at what the cap would be set at hovered around $242 million then crept up towards $250 million during Super Bowl week. Few expected the number to exceed $250 million. During conversations over the weekend, many believe league revenues will soar the next few seasons and the cap will exceed $300 million in the coming years.

What caused the surprise number this year? One league insider jokingly told me, “The league should send Taylor Swift a ‘Thank You’!” When I asked if he was serious, the reply was, “Well, she certainly didn’t hurt!”

AFC Rival's growing interest for L’Jarius Sneed

Teams will be lining up to speak about L’Jarius Sneed this week, and some squads hope to bring the cornerback in for a visit once the tampering period begins. The Atlanta Falcons still seem hot on the trail for Sneed, as I initially reported two weeks ago.

Another team that has expressed interest in Sneed is the Denver Broncos, which is interesting on a number of fronts.

Some speculate partnering Sneed with Patrick Surtain would give Denver a formidable duo at the cornerback position. Yet others have told me outright that Sneed would offer insurance if they dangled Surtain as part of a package to move up and draft one of the top-rated quarterbacks, something I originally reported from Shrine Bowl practices.

The Broncos would have to shed salary for any of this to happen, as they are still over the cap and Sneed would have to hit the free-agent market. There are some who still believe the Kansas City Chiefs could use the franchise tag on the cornerback.

What to make of L’Jarius Sneed's cryptic Instagram post

Over the weekend, Sneed took to Instagram and posted an Eagle emoji and a picture of him with arms spread out looking as though he was in flight. This has everyone believing he’ll sign with the Philadelphia Eagles who need a cornerback.

Or will he?

I’m told three of Sneed’s college teammates from Louisiana Tech, who are presently on the Eagles roster, are actively recruiting the cornerback to come to Philadelphia via text messages and other methods. Running back Boston Scott, defensive lineman Milton Williams and tight end Griffin Herbert all played with Sneed at Louisiana Tech and are pushing their former teammate to sign with the Eagles if he hits the open market.

Safeties out of luck?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The safety market in free agency could be a tough one for players hoping to cash in.

Antoine Winfield is the top free agent at the position, and he’s not expected to become available. I am told the Buccaneers will put the franchise tag on Winfield if they cannot sign him to a long-term deal. Expect Winfield to sign a deal more lucrative than the one Jessie Bates agreed to a year ago (four years, $64.02 million). The numbers being talked about for Winfield are in the $17.5 to $18-million-per-year range.

Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants will be next in line at the position, followed by Kamren Curl of the Commanders. There is a glut of available safeties after that, and I’m told teams are expected to sit tight and wait for the market to come down rather than overpay.

Chop Robinson ready to blow up the NFL Combine

Iowa v Penn State

Earlier this week, I mentioned Illinois’ Tip Reiman as a prospect who is expected to blow the doors off the combine with great testing numbers. There’s another Big Ten prospect people will be talking about once combine workouts are complete.

I’m told Penn State defensive end/edge rusher Chop Robinson is expected to put up Olympian numbers. Robinson, presently graded as the No. 16 prospect on my overall big board, has been running the 40 in the 4.4 seconds and hitting 40 inches in the vertical jump.

Some believe Robinson will be selected in the bottom third of Round 1, and I’ve always had him in the middle of the frame. If he hits those testing numbers, it’s unlikely Robinson gets out of the top 20 selections.